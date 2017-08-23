Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Song: Could They Release A Track Together?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appear to be completely in love but could they soon collaborate on a new song?

According to a new report, the couple is allegedly ready to take their relationship to the next level by creating at least one song and working on a number of other projects with one another.

“He is really inspired by her,” an insider revealed to E! News on August 22. “They’re having a great summer, are happy, and there have been no breaks or major arguments in the relationship.”

Selena Gomez went public with her relationship with The Weeknd in January of this year. At the time, the pair was caught getting cozy with one another while walking on a sidewalk after enjoying a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Months later, Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” Costume Institute Gala in New York City.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have not yet confirmed plans for new music, this isn’t the first time fans are hearing about the possibility. In fact, just days after Gomez’s romance was confirmed, a TMZ report claimed that the couple was working together on new songs.

At the same time, the outlet claimed that Justin Bieber was convinced that Selena Gomez was using The Weeknd for promotion.

One month later, a source told Hollywood Life that Selena Gomez had gone on the road with The Weeknd during his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” in an effort to finish up the new songs they were reportedly working on together. The insider went on to reveal that fans should expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from the couple “soon.”

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was involved in a years-long romance with Justin Bieber that came to an abrupt halt in August of last year. As fans may recall, Gomez and Bieber came to blows on Instagram after he shared a photo of himself and Sofia Richie and blasted fans for sending her mean messages.

