‘The Sims 4: Cats And Dogs’ DLC: More Animals To Be Included, New Components, Pre-mades Detailed

The next downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 may be called Cats and Dogs, but the titular animals won’t be the only furry friends included in it.

It has been confirmed by The Sims 4 producer Grant Rodiek in an interview with Games Radar that foxes and raccoons will also be added in the DLC. Just like the cats and dogs, these animals can be created via the Create-A-Pet menu as well.

For those who have not noticed, a fox was seen playing with a dog in the trailer for The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs. It was assumed as a non-playable addition, which, as it turns out, is not the case, as it looks like Sims will be able to have them as pets. The same goes for the raccoons, which gamers will remember were featured in the Pets DLC for The Sims 3.

While this comes as good news to many, some players are still disappointed that horses were not part of the highly-anticipated DLC. They were heavily featured in the abovementioned expansion for the last-generation The Sims title.

Prior to the announcement of The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs, gamers who datamined the game found references to the addition of horses. However, as it progressed, mentions of the hoofed animals slowly disappeared.

This indicated that they were originally planned to be featured, but were cut from the DLC as development went on. Some gamers, on the other hand, were hoping to see hamsters as part of the expansion.

While The Sims 4 DLC will miss out on that, it plans to compensate with the rich number of dog (large and small) and cat breeds it will feature, many of which shown in the trailer.

There will be puppies and kittens included too since players will get to grow old with them. The Create-A-Pet tool also provides impressive customizations for players for the appearance of their pets.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs also allows players to pursue a career as a veterinarian. While it will also add a new coastal town called Brindleton Bay, community manager SimGuruDrake has confirmed on Twitter that Sims can bring the pets, even the raccoons and foxes, to other worlds as well.

It also looks like The Sims DLC will finally add octagonal roofs to the game with The Sims designer Aaron Houts teasing the possibility on Twitter. He also hinted that it won’t be the only roof type that will be included in Cats and Dogs.

Finally, it was also confirmed that the LGBT couple shown in the trailer—the two men who were getting married—will be pre-made for the DLC.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs releases November 10.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]