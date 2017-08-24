Gwen Stefani Reportedly Turns To Holistic Health To Get Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s Baby At 47

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the subject of baby rumors ever since they admitted they were secretly involved in a romance. Now, months after Gwen and Blake went public with their relationship, reports that Stefani is pregnant or trying to have Shelton’s baby continue. And according to the newest report, Gwen now has turned to holistic health methods to help her have Blake’s baby.

A Baby For Blake

Shelton and his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, never had children. So, although Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale have three sons, the supposedly much-hoped-for baby that Gwen and Blake reportedly want to conceive would give Shelton his first experience with fatherhood.

Consequently, Stefani has now turned to a variety of alternative medicine options to get pregnant with Shelton’s baby at age 47, according to the Hollywood Gossip. The publication also pointed out the frequency with which those claims about Blake’s and Gwen’s yet-to-be-confirmed pregnancy occur.

“Another day, another story about how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want nothing more in the whole entire universe than to have a baby together!”

In the last few weeks, rumors have included Gwen viewing Blake as her soulmate and desiring more than anything to give him his baby. There’s even been a report that in an ideal world, Stefani and Shelton would welcome twins into the world and turn to Beyoncé for advice. Just in case that’s not enough detail, one rumor even describes how the lovebirds aren’t attempting to use birth control.

But although the Hollywood Gossip mocked the regularly occurring rumors about Stefani’s and Shelton’s desire to expand their family, the publication also pointed out that there’s one serious issue that Gwen faces.

Stefani Is 47

While women older than 47-year-old Gwen have welcomed beautiful babies into the world after a healthy pregnancy, the publication noted that her age could present challenges.

“The fact is that it’s going to be more difficult to have a baby at her age.”

Moreover, if she does get pregnant, Stefani may face risks that are known to exist for older women. But Gwen is reportedly determined to go for “natural” ways to get pregnant, according to a source quoted by the publication.

Although Blake is reportedly supporting his girlfriend on her alleged quest to get pregnant with his child, Stefani also has buddies who are encouraging her, said the insider.

“All of Gwen’s friends are supporting her on this journey,” noted the source.

The songstress has received encouraging articles about other women who have become pregnant at Stefani’s age from friends, according to the insider.

Happy With Holistic Health: Hypnosis And Herbs

Although Gwen reportedly has set a goal of getting pregnant naturally, she is apparently including alternative medicine as a way to help her achieve her goal. The source described the types of holistic health treatments that Gwen has reportedly undergone.

“She’s been getting acupuncture and working with a Chinese herbalist to increase her fertility.”

Does it work? The insider said that Stefani has been checking her hormone levels regularly. The levels have reportedly become successfully “balanced.” And that’s not all when it comes to looking at alternative medicine for ways to give Shelton that baby, said the source.

Gwen reportedly has a close friend who vows that hypnosis was the key for getting pregnant when she was approximately Stefani’s age. Consequently, the insider revealed that Shelton’s girlfriend has been undergoing hypnosis.

“She’s also doing hypnosis because she knows there’s a huge mind-body connection,” said the source.

Just in case the hypnosis, acupuncture, and visits to the Chinese herbalist aren’t impressive enough, the insider praised Gwen for her ability to achieve what she wants.

“Gwen knows it’s not the norm to get pregnant at her age,” admitted the source, “but she’s never been average. If anyone can make this happen it’s her.”

And although some might question whether Stefani can actually “make” pregnancy happen, she’s known for having welcomed her youngest son into the world when she was 43-years-old. As to whether those four years might make a difference, it’s not yet known. And of course all of those rumors that Blake wants a baby also remain unconfirmed.

Eastern Medicine

Celebrity Insider quoted a source who also said that Gwen is using alternative medicine to get pregnant. Referring to the methods as coming from “Eastern medicine,” the insider noted that Stefani is focusing on trying to reduce the likelihood of problems in getting pregnant.

The source said that her alleged Eastern medicine methods focus on Chinese herbs that have been chosen to boost her chances of getting pregnant. The songstress also reportedly is turning to acupuncture to achieve her baby goal, according to the insider.

Celebrities Who Got Pregnant Later In Life

However, despite those concerns raised by the insider as to whether Gwen can get pregnant with Shelton’s baby at age 47, Hollywood Life noted that many celebrities have succeeded in getting pregnant at her age and even later in life.

For inspiration, Stefani can look to women such as Janet Jackson and Halle Berry. An insider told Hollywood Life that Gwen and Blake have been discussing the possibility of having Shelton’s child since they first began their romantic relationship.

“Blake has always wanted to be a dad, and it’s something they’ve been talking about pretty much from the start of seeing each other.”

Leading OB-GYN Dr. Donnica Moore of the Sapphire Women’s Health Group told Hollywood Life that it is definitely possible for women at Gwen’s age to get pregnant.

“If I had a dollar for every woman who thinks they can’t get pregnant in their 40s or 50s and don’t use birth control!” exclaimed the women’s health expert. “You can still get pregnant.”

In addition, Dr. Moore revealed that the oldest woman known to give birth later in life was age 71.

“When it comes to pregnancy, all things are possible,” summed up the physician.

