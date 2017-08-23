‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Season 25 Pro Rumors Swirl, Who Appears To Be Dancing This Fall On ‘DWTS’?

It is almost time for Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, and fans are buzzing about who will be a part of the new cast. The professional dancer slate will be announced Thursday, August 24 on Good Morning America, while the celebrity cast will be revealed on September 6. Which pros are rumored to be returning to dance this fall on DWTS?

As PureDWTS notes, Derek Hough has firmly stated that he will not be a part of Dancing with the Stars Season 25. Granted, Derek has said that before and popped up with a surprise last-minute pairing, but he is committed to NBC and World of Dance now, so DWTS fans should take him at his word this time.

It also sounds as if Mark Ballas and Kym Johnson Herjavec are out for this fall’s DWTS, and both Allison Holker and Jenna Johnson are involved with So You Think You Can Dance at the moment, so their status is unknown. In addition, Anna Trebunskaya is pregnant with her second child, so viewers should not expect to see her back this fall. Karina Smirnoff recently told Fox News that she misses the show, and she’ll never say never about returning. However, she is juggling various projects right now, and it doesn’t sound as if she’ll be involved in Season 25.

Throwback to last week when we met Matthew Mcconaughey???????? #❤❤❤ #dwtstour #dreampartner @dancingabc A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:59am PST

George Pennacchio of ABC 7 teased via Twitter that Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron says two former pro dancers will be back this fall. Many are guessing that it will be Tony Dovolani and Cheryl Burke, but that’s not known for certain yet. A DWTS photo shoot was recently done, and the buzz is that Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten were all involved. That doesn’t mean they are all pros, but many would bet that Emma, Keo, Artem, Lindsay, and Sharna are safe bets.

What about Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd? The talk is that all three are negotiating and playing hardball with producers to an extent, but it seems pretty likely that at least two, if not all three, will be back this fall for Dancing with the Stars. Sasha Farber may be a good bet to be back, but Gleb Savchenko seems uncertain.

Day off with my ???? A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

There hasn’t been much talk about Witney Carson as of yet. However, given the fact she is a former champion, it seems likely that she’ll be back unless she has other projects commanding her attention. While DWTS teases that the pro slate will be revealed Thursday morning on GMA, fans should brace themselves for the possibility that it may not be a full slate. There are often last-minute changes with the casting, and Dancing with the Stars does like to throw some twists and turns into these reveals.

Which DWTS pros are you hoping will be back, and which ones will you miss seeing this fall? Who is your Season 25 dream cast for Dancing with the Stars?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]