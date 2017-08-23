Cavaliers Rumors: Dwyane Wade Reuniting With LeBron James In Cleveland Very Soon?

The Chicago Bulls are heading to a rebuild, and Dwyane Wade might be on his way out of his hometown despite his decision to stay. Wade is a buyout candidate for the Bulls before or during the 2017-18 NBA season. The latest rumors suggest that Wade could reunite with LeBron James and sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent.

Nick Friedell of ESPN first reported that Dwyane Wade might push for a buyout from the Chicago Bulls at some point during the season. It allows the Bulls to properly tank, and Wade to join a contender where he can win his fourth championship ring.

The Bulls are in rebuilding mode after trading superstar Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason. Chicago acquired Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanen for Butler, and Dwyane Wade seems to be the odd-man out in his hometown.

If the Bulls and Wade agreed to a buyout, the three-time NBA champion could sign with any team he wants. Wade could be interested in joining contenders like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs, but the most obvious choice for him is the newly-stocked Cleveland Cavaliers, where he reunites with his best friend, LeBron James.

In a recent episode of Wine and Gold Talk podcast (h/t NBC Sports), Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com revealed that people close to LeBron James are very confident about a potential reunion with Dwyane Wade at some point in the upcoming season. James and Wade played together for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014.

“As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs.”

The NBC Sports report added that the Chicago Bulls could reach a buyout with Dwyane Wade sooner, rather than later. However, the Bulls can still trade Wade and his expiring $23.8 million contract for assets at the deadline rather than let him leave for free.

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be the obvious destination for Wade because of his friendship with LeBron James. The Cavaliers also have the better roster than the Rockets and Spurs; the two teams that need to get past the Warriors in the Western Conference.

As confirmed by NBA.com, Cleveland has traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first round pick. Wade joining forces with James, Thomas, and Kevin Love will form the new Cavaliers “Big 4” with role players like Crowder, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert.

Nevertheless, Dwyane Wade leaving the Bulls and joining the Cavaliers is still a rumor at the moment. Expect more development on the situation as the season gets even closer. The 2017-18 NBA season will start on October 17.

