‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Succeeds In Boosting Income To Raise Three Sons: How She Banks Big Bucks

As fans of the MTV Teen Mom reality TV franchise have observed, fame and even fortune don’t necessarily make it easy for young women to raise their children in the spotlight. However, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has succeeded in overcoming obstacles to raise her three sons, boosting her income so that she can care for her children.

Romper noted that out of all the celebrity moms whose careers have been launched by the MTV Teen Mom franchise, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn has particularly impressed with her dedication to building her career. After receiving a New York Times bestseller nod, Lowry is taking time to focus on her baby boy. Kailyn’s son was born on August 5, and for now, the 25-year-old new mom is adorably calling him “Baby Lo.”

How Busy Mom Of Three Soared To Success

The Teen Mom star’s kids range in age from her son “Baby Lo” to Lincoln Marshall, who turns 4 in November, to the oldest, 7-year-old Isaac Elliot. When fans first met Lowry, the year was 2011 as she began her career in reality TV. At the time that Kailyn joined the Teen Mom 2, she reportedly had a position as a dental assistant.

But what a difference a few years, a reality TV show, and determination make. From working as a dental assistant, Lowry used her Teen Mom 2 platform to succeed in the competitive world of publishing. Kailyn has authored non-fiction books, a children’s book, and an adult coloring book. She even has her own Amazon page.

In Hustle and Heart, for example, the Teen Mom star unveils tales from her personal life, while providing readers with inspiring advice for the challenges they may face. Pride Over Pity, which earned four stars out of five stars on Amazon from fans, explores how Lowry went from a pregnant teen to a determined mom battling for custody to a celebrity coping with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and online bullying.

From Book For Kids To Coloring Book For Adults

Kailyn used her knowledge of kids to author the children’s book, Love Is Bubblegum. Lowry was inspired by hearing her little boy Isaac say the word “love” for the first time, and she turned that inspiration into a collection of quotes from kids ages 4 to 9 on what love really means.

For adults seeking a way to relax, Kailyn created an adult coloring book based on her 2016 motivational book, Hustle and Heart. The companion coloring book reveals some of Lowry’s favorite thoughts and images.

“There’s nothing you can’t survive — with a little bit of hustle and heart.”

Kailyn also used her writing skills to produce a home decor blog, Live, Love, Linens, with a close friend a few years ago.

What’s Next?

Lowry gives a hint to how she views herself with her social media description of “Boss mom x3, NY Times best selling author & DSU graduate.” In May, Kailyn became a proud graduate of Delaware State University. She received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

For the next stage of her life, Lowry has hinted that she wants to combine her education with her communications skills. A few years ago, Kailyn shared her interest in a position in the media.

“If the opportunity arises I would love to be a host at some point,” said Lowry. “I’m willing to work to get there and do behind-the-scenes production.”

Romper predicted that following the birth of her third child, Kailyn will continue to boost her income with another book or even a new reality TV show.

As for support from her baby daddy for her third child, Lowry reportedly suffered from doubts that her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, would have what it takes to be a dedicated father, according to In Touch.

Support From Third Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez?

However, Chris and Kailyn have reportedly been spending time together, although whether he provides financial assistance to raise his child is not known. Lowry shares Isaac with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

She termed Lopez as being “as supportive as he can.” Although Kailyn claimed that she feels her third baby daddy is doing his best, she also admitted that his contributions do not “necessarily meet the standards that everyone else expects of him.”

As for Lowry’s net worth, even without her baby daddy’s help, Romper noted that Kailyn’s estimated net worth indicates that she is financially “all set to raise her three boys.” Although precisely how much she earns on her reality TV show currently is based primarily on rumors, one report claimed that Lowry was raking in $75,000 per episode plus a $20,000 bonus in 2013. By 2017, that sum allegedly had soared to about $300,000.

