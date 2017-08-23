Disney Releases Some Of The Schedule For MNSSHP 2017, New Times For Parade And Shows, Magic Shot Locations

In just a couple of days, the very first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) of 2017 will take place, and now, some of the overall schedule has finally been released. The guide maps have not yet made an appearance, but it is expected that they will show up at any time. For the time being, Disney has released the schedules and times for parades and shows, and there are some changes and differences from past years.

While the events for this year’s party have been known for quite some time, the times for them were not revealed until now. Regular guests of MNSSHP need to be aware that there will be changes to some things this year, and if you’re not aware of the schedule, it may cause you to miss out.

The biggest change comes to the Boo-To-You Parade, which will run two times on each party night, but they’re starting a bit later in 2017. It will begin in Frontierland as usual, but as the official website of Walt Disney World shows, the first parade will be at 9:15 p.m. and the second one starts at 11:15 p.m.

Yes, the first run of the parade is a full hour later than it had been in past years.

The Happy HalloWishes Fireworks are going to take place once again at 10:15 p.m.

The Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show is going to have only three showings for each night of MNSSHP this year. They are scheduled to take place at 8:15 p.m., 10:45 p.m., and 12 a.m. which means they will never interfere with the fireworks or parade.

Each and every party night will have a lot of other entertainment for guests to enjoy as attractions will be open, dance parties will be going on, and rare character meet-and-greets will be spread around the Magic Kingdom. There has been no word on all the characters appearing or their locations, but that info will be coming soon.

Also, don’t forget to pick up your unique and limited time Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom game card, which is exclusive to those attending the party. The Disney Parks Blog revealed this year’s card would be designed after the Country Bears, and it is awesome.

A ‘Country Bear’ Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom card will be released at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! https://t.co/SrrGOUUO4A pic.twitter.com/QUvkRUtiHy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 22, 2017

Each party-goer can pick up their card at the Firehouse on Main Street, U.S.A. after the event begins.

If you’re going to one of the first MNSSHPs of 2017, this schedule is going to be very important. It will let you know just where to be and how to catch everything. Here is all that is known so far.

Boo-To-You Parade

9:15 p.m.

11:15 p.m.

Happy HalloWishes Fireworks

10:15 pm.

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

8:15 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

12 a.m.

Cadaver Dans (In Frontierland)

7:15 p.m.

8 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

10:50 p.m.

For those of you wanting to get in some extra fun for your PhotoPass pictures, there are going to be Magic Shot locations around the park.

Entrance of Magic Kingdom

Town Square

Liberty Square

Haunted Mansion

Main Street, U.S.A.

All of the spooky fun is going to begin in Walt Disney World this Friday evening when the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place. There is going to be so much going on that you will need to know how to manage your schedule properly and time things so you don’t miss a parade or show. With the changes to some of the start times this year, MNSSHP may require a little more planning before you don your costume.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]