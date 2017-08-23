‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Learns Shocking News, How Will She React To Sam’s Confession?

Carly Corinthos is about to get a shock this week on General Hospital. She has been kept in the dark by the two most important men in her life, but that is all about to change. She will learn who really shot her husband and left him to die. How will she handle the truth?

Carly is not one to mince words at all. She and Sonny have been working on their marriage once again and she has been adamant about not keeping any more secrets from each other. She knew something was going on and she is about to find out what that is. At the end of Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Sam blurted out to Carly that she deserves to know the truth. She finally told her that she was the one who shot Sonny.

According to She Knows Soaps, Sonny and Jason will have some explaining to do after Sam reveals the truth to Carly. Of course, she will be quite shocked to learn that it was actually Jason’s wife who pulled the trigger that almost killed her husband. Sonny understands that it was all because of Sam’s illness and he has been keeping that secret to protect her. Will Carly do the same? General Hospital spoilers also tease that she will be disappointed in both Sonny and Jason.

My powerful costar???????? @welcometolaurasworld A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Carly knows that they will do anything to protect their loved ones. However, she will be hurt that they didn’t trust her enough to tell her the truth about what Sam did. She will be especially disappointed by Jason. He has gone to great lengths to make sure his wife is safe. He got hold of the evidence that could get Sam in trouble. He paid a cop to steal Sam’s gun from the PCPD and then threw it over the bridge.

Now he will have to face Carly’s backlash over him not letting her in on the secret, not to mention that her husband did the same. Her reaction will be that of hurt and anger at the two men, and also that of shock that it was Sam who almost killed her husband. Will she be as understanding as Sonny has been?

"I'm not staying silent anymore. You deserve to know what really happened." #GH pic.twitter.com/KJtyD2znwB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 23, 2017

Sam is the only one who believes that Carly needs to know the truth. The guilt has been eating away at her, and despite Jason and Sonny trying to hide her secret, Sam can’t keep it hidden any longer. She reveals the truth to Carly herself and explains what exactly happened on Wednesday’s General Hospital.

Secrets may make Port Charles go round, but they're still toxic when kept between lovers. STARTING NOW… an exhilarating #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/QdDipxlhiN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 22, 2017

The violence doesn’t stop there as more mob stuff will be happening soon. These four will have more to worry about and lives will be in jeopardy once again.

Do you think Carly will be as forgiving as Sonny has been when Sam confesses to her? Be sure to watch General Hospital this week to find out.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]