Duggar Family Kids’ Eclipse Photo Brings Up Josh & Ban On Wearing Pants That Jinger Violated

To celebrate the Great American Solar Eclipse like the rest of America, Duggar kids got out their glasses and cardboard boxes to take a look at the moon covering the sun. Afterwards, Michelle dutifully uploaded photos of her kids enjoying this solar phenomenon. But the fans could not help but bring up the other issues and news that are raging within the family.

The Duggars live in Arkansas, which was out of the path of the full eclipse, but they still got to enjoy a partial eclipse around lunch time. With the kids still on summer break from school, they made a little project for themselves by making homemade eclipse box viewers and gathering glasses that protect their eyes from the sun’s rays.

Jill & Jessa Counting On fans were also eager to share their experience of this celestial event. Many of them offered tips about making homemade viewers using boxes and cardboard paper and mentioned that people were taking long lunches at work to be a part of it all.

“It sure was a fun day,” a fan called Cyndee Wenzel shared about her experience. “I was so excited to see the eclipse, and I even won the eclipse glasses two days before! Amazing! Can’t wait until 2024! Those homemade viewers are awesome.”

Jessa Duggar also participated in the viewing of the solar eclipse, although she did not have the appropriate instruments.

In the comment section of the photo of the Duggar kids enjoying the solar eclipse, some of the followers brought up news that has been plaguing them in recent years. The eclipse photo showed the kids, especially the girls wearing leggings under their skirts. The fans of the family thought it was important to explain why the Duggars choose to enforce conservative clothing rules on their kids.

“Having trousers cover your legs means if you fall or a wind comes up, your skirt doesn’t! Much more modest,” a fan explained. “Also kids can run, jump and climb and no one can see their underwear–again, more modest! Also, it is much more difficult for a molester to gain access.”

It is true that the Duggar family has had issues with molesters in the past. It was revealed in 2015 that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, molested five underage girls, two of them being his sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar. This immediately changed how the public viewed the family and got their famous TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled.

Right now, he is at a rehab facility in Rockford, IL, with his wife Anna, who is almost at term with his fifth baby.

While the Duggar girls layer leggings under their dresses to be more “modest,” some of them have decided to forego the dress code entirely. Jinger Duggar, who recently got married to Jeremy Vuolo, has been wearing pants frequently, showing that she can still uphold the core values of her family and have a style of her own.

