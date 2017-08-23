‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reportedly ‘Thinking About Leaving’ Joe, Divorce?

Teresa Giudice is ready to fight in the recently released trailer for Season 8 of her reality show Real Housewives of New Jersey, but sources are now claiming that it’s her marriage to husband Joe Giudice that’s really in trouble.

After what seems like years of rumors swirling about their marriage, sources are now alleging that their almost 18-year union could possibly be heading for divorce as Teresa is adjusting to – and enjoying – life without her husband by her side.

A source made the latest claims about their marriage to Us Weekly and alleged that, despite the reality star always defending her marriage to the businessman in the past, she’s supposedly now thinking about leaving the father of her four daughters as Joe continues his prison stint.

“The marriage may be over,” a source close to Teresa alleged to the outlet this week, despite the mom of four repeatedly shutting down rumors of a split or a divorce when they’ve cropped up over the years.

According to the RHONJ source, Teresa has been getting used to her time away from Joe as he serves just over three years in prison (and could possibly face deportation to Italy upon his release) and has been loving her new found independence while her husband’s been away.

“She’s learned she doesn’t need Joe,” the magazine’s insider claimed. “She’s becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison.”

The magazine’s source then went on to touch on the cheating rumors that have surround Joe for years.

Although Teresa has always vehemently denied that her husband has had an infidelities on multiple occasions, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is supposedly now starting to believe that he may not always have been faithful in their marriage.

“He’s always said this particular person was just a friend, but now Teresa thinks there’s more to the relationship,” the RHONJ insider alleged.

Teresa hasn’t yet publicly commented on Us Weekly’s latest report, though it’s actually her being accused of doing the cheating in the brand new trailer for the New Jersey version of the Housewives franchise after fans of the series saw Joe surrender and head to prison in March 2016 as Bravo cameras rolled for Season 7.

Giudice’s former friend and fellow RHONJ star Kim DePaola (referred to on the show as Kim D) claimed earlier this year that Teresa had supposedly cheated on Joe, something she flat out denied at the time and in the new trailer for Season 8, debuting in October.

Kim, who was once close friends with the mom of four and has appeared on the series for a number of seasons, made the cheating allegations to the magazine earlier this year.

She alleged in June that Teresa had supposedly been getting “pretty cozy” with a mystery man over the past five months as Joe continues his stint behind bars.

However, via her lawyer, the reality star vehemently denied her claims – and it looks like it’s all about to boil over on the show as Guidice can be seen throwing a chair at DePaola as the two come head to head in the new Season 8 trailer.

Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., also hit back and called Kim’s salacious allegations at the time, calling them “1,000 percent false” and “manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass.”

“The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice,” he continued of the RHONJ star. “Period. End of story.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is set to premiere on Bravo on October 4.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort]