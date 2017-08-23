Pippa Middleton: Keeping Fit Post Nuptials, Enjoying Life As A Mrs.

Pippa Middleton has been known for her fit physique ever since finding her time in the spotlight when the beauty wowed in her Alexander McQueen bridesmaid’s dress at her royal sister’s wedding.

Recently, the younger sister to Duchess Kate Middleton tied the knot and has been enjoying time away from the spotlight with her new hubby, James Mathews. This past week, however, Middleton has stepped out and has demonstrated that fitness and exercise will always be a priority in her day-to-day, seeing as she was spotted on her way to a likely-grueling workout.

It’s been three months since Middleton and Matthews tied the knot, and prior to the big day, Pippa had been spending quite a bit of time at her favorite London gym to ensure she was in top form for her nuptials.

Pippa has indicated that she has no intention of changing up this routine and regimen simply because she has taken her walk down the aisle. The beauty was spotted cycling to KX Gym in Chelsea, wearing her fitness gear, as the Daily Mail notes.

As the publication notes, “Baggy t-shirts and jogging bottoms are clearly not Pippa’s forte choosing instead to flaunt her enviable figure when working out.”

Pippa Middleton made yet another cool case for sporting activewear as everyday-wear. https://t.co/jRA6MP7sD4 — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) August 18, 2017

Middleton wore a fitted tank and leggings to match from 2XU, an American active-wear brand.

As for what sort of workout Middleton partakes in at her gym of choice, it likely hasn’t altered much since before her wedding. Prior to her nuptials, a source shared as to how the beauty was keeping in top form ahead of the big day. E! reminds as to the words of the said insider.

“Pippa has met with her PT about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates. She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever—she hasn’t even had a glass of wine in months. She’s had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight.”

Whatever Pippa Middleton is doing, it’s working for her and marriage looks great on the socialite as well. Shortly after getting hitched, Pippa and James jetted off to Tetiaroa where they enjoyed a restful honeymoon. Their travels did not end there as the couple also headed to Australia where they continued the honeymoon in Sydney.

Celebrity Weddings Of 2017: Pippa Middleton, Miranda Kerr & More https://t.co/cXyRzAy6OO pic.twitter.com/KzSlz5DhFf — SportzKelz (@sportzkelz) August 23, 2017

Middleton and Matthews were also seen taking in a few matches at Wimbledon last month, and are clearly enjoying life since getting hitched.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]