Fans Actually Want Confederate Monuments Replaced With Statues Of Missy Elliott And Britney Spears

Confederate monuments are being taken down all across the country as protesters line the streets to have them removed from their cities, but what will replace them? Some locations have not said any replacements will come about while others are discussing more timely and unique ways to fill the space. Now, there are fans who have started petitions in hopes of statues of Missy Elliott and Britney Spears taking up residency in at least two locations.

CNN took notice of a petition that is attempting to get a Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia with a statue of Elliott. The city just so happens to be where the rapper/singer was born back in 1971, and the petition feels as if she would be much more deserving since she is a “native hero.”

The creator of the petition even took some of Elliott’s lyrics to prove a point.

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it. Let us come together in getting City Council to erect this statue in honor of Missy Elliott and all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day. Ycamerpus Etihw! “

Earlier this week, the petition had hit its goal of 25,000 signatures, but now, it has crossed 30,000 and is continuing to carry on.

Those in Portsmouth aren’t the only ones who have a singer in mind to replace one of the Confederate monuments. People in Louisiana have the same idea in mind for someone who is a hometown girl of their own.

A number of Confederate monuments have already been taken down in New Orleans and Mayor Mitch Landrieu has received flack and praise for it. There’s been no real word on what will replace them, but The Times-Picayune caught wind of a petition that would like a statue of Britney Spears to take over.

“Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She’s an inspiration to millions. “

As of Wednesday morning, the petition on Change.org had reached more than 3,500 signatures en route to their goal of 5,000.

Britney Spear’s contributions to Hurricane Katrina relief programs and to the Louisiana schools recovery from recent flooding were listed as some of her numerous charitable efforts. It’s just believed that the city needs a symbol of “an actual Louisiana hero and influencial (sic) human being.”

Around the country, Confederate statues are a huge topic of discussion that has brought about protests, violence, and those calling for peace and unity. Many people feel as if the monuments are just that and have been in place long enough to just leave them be. Others feel as if the message they send is outdated and needs to be replaced. Then, there are those who feel those replacements need to come in the form of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott and Britney Spears.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]