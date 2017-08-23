Ryan Edwards Married: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star’s Wife Blames Alleged ‘Other Women’ Amid Cheating Scandal

Ryan Edwards may be married but he’s also accused of having a Tinder account, which he allegedly uses to try and hook up with other women.

Following the release of several shocking messages that were believed to have been sent between Edwards and at least three other women, the Teen Mom OG dad’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is blaming the entire cheating scandal on the women who are allegedly involved.

On August 23, Radar Online shared a number of text messages reportedly sent between Ryan Edwards’ wife and one of the women he was reportedly attempting to hook up with after meeting on Tinder and said that Standifer is continuing to make excuses for her troubled husband.

During one conversation, Mackenzie Standifer took aim at the women and in response, the woman said that Standifer should instead be concerned with the behavior of her husband. The woman, who was not named, also joked that she was responsible for getting the longtime reality star on Tinder.

“No, but it is your fault you continue to message a man you know is married,” Standifer shot back.

The woman continued on, telling Standifer that she had no interest in sleeping with 29-year-old Ryan Edwards because she is only 19. Standifer then told her that she likely did want to sleep with him and said that “every other sl*t” also wants to sleep with him.

At the end of her conversation with the mystery woman, Ryan Edwards’ wife seemed to offer the woman money to keep her mouth shut and asked how much it would take.

According to Radar Online, Ryan Edwards began communicating with the woman on August 12 of this year, just three months after he and Standifer tied the knot. As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Edwards and Standifer’s wedding was featured during the season finale of Season 6 last month.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 7.

