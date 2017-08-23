Behind The Blockbuster Trade: The Role Of Kyrie’s Father, Drederick Irving In His Trade To Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s father, Drederick, plays a very important role in the trade of the All-Star point guard to Boston Celtics. The trade is a dream come true for Drederick, a former star of the Boston college basketball in the 1980s.

During his college year, that began in 1984, Drederick was the star player of Boston University Terriers. He was a legend in the BU, according to Boston Globe, an all-time scoring leader for the Terriers and the Hall of Famer in the BU Athletic.

Following the premature end to his professional career, Drederick silently wanted to see his son, Kyrie, to play professional basketball in Boston. The moment finally came Tuesday when a blockbuster trade brought Kyrie to Boston.

During his basketball career, Drederick was never able to secure a roster spot in the Celtics. Despite participating in the Free Agent camp for Boston Celtics, he could not impress the Celtics’ coaching staff. Subsequently, Drederick played professional basketball in Australia with Melbourne’s Bulleen Boomers for two years. In his first year of professional career in Australia, Kyrie was born on March 23, 1992.

When Kyrie graduated St. Patrick High School in 2010, Drederick wanted his son to play for his alma mater. Ironically, Kyrie decided to commit to Duke University, the team that defeated the Terriers during the first round of the NCAA East Regionals in the final year of Drederick’s college basketball career in 1988.

Eight years later, Drederick had to make a difficult decision to quit basketball following the death of his wife in 1996. He raised Kyrie and his sister, Asia, as a single father in their home in New Jersey.

Last June, on the Father’s Day, Kyrie and Asia gave a surprising gift to their father. They renovated and remodeled the house they grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. Kyrie expressed his respect to his father for his willingness to sacrifice his basketball career in order to raise him and his sister.

“He sacrificed a lot. He really was super dad.”

In his seventh year of the professional career, the 25-year-old point guard gave another gift to his father. Kyrie will wear the Celtics jersey after the mega deal was achieved on Tuesday between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

This trade has completed the full circle of the relationship between the Irving family and the city of Boston. His departure to Boston is another wonderful gift to his father after the remodeling of their old house. Watch the touching moment when the four-time NBA All-Star surprised his father with the home renovation below.



[Featured Image by Scott Gries/AP Images]