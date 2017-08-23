Is Ariana Grande OK? Cancels Concert Hours Before Show Due To ‘Health Problems’

Ariana Grande has fans worried after she suddenly canceled a gig in Vietnam just five hours before she was expected to take to the stage.

The singer announced via Instagram Stories that she would not be performing the show at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on August 13 and told fans that she was actually not allowed to take to the stage under doctor’s orders.

Writing a message to her Vietnamese fans, Ariana issued a heartfelt apology but didn’t explicitly confirm what her health issues were, which got fans of the superstar feeling pretty worried.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote in part, explaining that she’s currently “really dealing with some health problems at the moment.”

Confirming that she had touched down in Vietnam for the Vietnamese stop on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” and wanted to perform, Ariana then added that she was “excited” to take to the stage for her fans but claimed that her doctor just wouldn’t allow her to sing.

She didn’t confirm if the show would be rescheduled but promised fans who were hoping to see her big show that she would somehow make it up to them “in the future,” seemingly suggesting the canceled show more than likely won’t go ahead at a later date.

Ariana canceled her show in Vietnam due to health issue. Get well soon queen ???? pic.twitter.com/nVz3xIoIBU — Ariana Grande (@ArianasIndo) August 23, 2017

The “Side To Side” singer then signed off her Instagram message, “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

But it was Ariana’s somewhat cryptic references to her “health problems” that had her millions of followers worried for her and her health.

A number of fans, who refer to themselves as Arianators, flocked to social media to make it known that they were pretty worried for the star after she canceled the concert so close to show time.

“My baby’s really sick. I’m so so so worried about her,” Tweeted @anjaliegrande after hearing the news of Ariana pulling out of the show. “She needs to take more time off to take care of herself.”

“Baby omfg. She works so hard she actually exhausts herself I’m worried [about] her tbh,” Ariana fan @ArianaaILYSM then added. “She needs that lil break to get better.”

Others then shared messages for Grande and urged her to focus on getting healthy by posting tweets with the hashtag #GetWellSoonAriana.

Of course, Ariana has been through a whole lot this year, particularly when it comes to her “Dangerous Woman Tour.”

Her concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, was targeted by a suicide bomber on May 22 who detonated a bomb that killed 22 of her fans, including teenagers and children, in the arena’s foyer shortly after she finished her set.

The star then took a brief break from her tour following the attack.

She canceled a handful of remaining shows in the U.K. as she came to terms with the horrific event and also used her time to organize her huge One Love Manchester benefit concert in the city that took over Emirates Old Trafford with performances from stars like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and many more on June 4.

Grande then headed back out on the road on June 7, just over two weeks after the terror attack, and continued her tour in Paris, France, at AccorHotels Arena.

Shortly after returning to her tour, she fell during a performance last month and was accidentally dragged across the stage by a dancer.

