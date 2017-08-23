‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Determined To Take Spectra Down, Fire Breaks Out– Liam Saves The Day

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 23 tease that Bill (Don Diamont) will call Jarett (Andrew Collins) to his office before the Spectra Fashions preview. Sally (Courtney Hope) stresses about her new look and worries about how she’ll handle the fashion preview without Thomas (Pierson Fode) by her side. Suddenly, an electrical fire breaks out and stops the Spectra Fashion roll out. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam (Scott Clifton) will save the day. It looks like a great episode ahead.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Bill wants to get a few things straightened out before Spectra’s show before it gets started. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he wants Jarrett to tarnish their reputation and make them look like a joke of a fashion house. He wants Jarett to follow his orders, but he could run into a snag.

Jarrett isn’t sure about Bill’s plan and tries to voice his concerns to him. Of course, Bill will shut him down and order him to follow the plan. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Jarrett will have someone in his corner at the event — Liam will be there. Liam has voiced his opinion about how his father is handling Spectra and Sally. He threatened to let Sally know Bill’s plan but hasn’t ratted his dad out yet. However, he may soon, especially if he thinks Sally’s life could be in danger.

Bill will be irritated when Liam and Jarrett take a stand against him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he soon realizes that taking Spectera may not be as easy as he initially thought.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will worry about her new look. She will wonder if the fall out with Thomas will hurt the company. Shirley (Patrika Darbo) offers Sally reassurance and tells her that this is the best work she’s ever seen. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Shirley feels confident that Sally will become a fashion force in the city. Sally struggles to understand how she could be a force, given her past, but admits that Shirley boosted her confidence in herself.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally’s presentation will be interrupted when an electrical fire breaks out. The crowd panics and Liam acts fast to save the day. Is Bill behind Spectra’s electrical fire? Will Liam’s heroic act lead to a romance with Sally? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]