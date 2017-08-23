Taylor Swift’s New Music ‘Very Different’ Amid #TS6 Leak & Single Title Reveal

Taylor Swift’s upcoming new music is said to be “very different” from her previous releases as the release date details were revealed this week and friend Hayley Williams appeared to leak title of her new single online.

According to reports, Taylor won’t be releasing music that sounds anything like what fans have heard from her in the past.

Sources are claiming that her new single (rumored to be titled “Timeless”) and album (dubbed #TS6 by fans) will actually be completely different from her past songs and albums.

Allegedly, Taylor is now “overhauling her image” with her new sound as a source explained that the pop superstar’s upcoming single “is very different” from anything she’s ever put out before.

“It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” the source teased of the song to Us Weekly, adding that the first single to be released from #TS6 supposedly “doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before” and is completely different from all of her past material.

“It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out,” they continued, as her fans, known as Swifties, continue to play detective to work out the recent clues she’s been posting to across her various social media accounts in recent days.

Though she’s stayed quiet about her new single and album beyond teasing her upcoming music by posting two snake videos to her previously blank social media accounts on August 21 and 22, the magazine’s Swift source also alleged that the 10-time Grammy winner has also already shot a music video for the lead single.

The insider didn’t give too much away about the visuals, but noted that it’s “definitely eye-catching.”

But while Taylor hasn’t spoken out and confirmed anything herself, her friends may just have.

The star’s friend Hayley Williams of the band Paramore appeared to confirm that her single is titled “Timeless” after Swities asked her about the song on Twitter.

“I love that @taylorswift13 fans are legit also qualified to be detectives,” she tweeted amid fan’s speculation on August 22 after some Swifities suggested that “Timeless” is the track’s title. “I NEED TO HEAR TIMELESS [RIGHT NOW].”

The latest information about the star’s new music also comes shortly after a source allegedly leaked the release date details of Taylor’s single – her first in more than a year – to Us Weekly.

Though Swift hasn’t commented, a source alleged earlier this week that she’ll be releasing the song this week on August 25 with a full album to then follow sometime in the fall.

It’s also been rumored that Taylor could tie the release of her single to her big return to the stage this week.

Amid her big return to the music scene with #TS6, rumors are swirling that the pop star may also make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27 where she could even possibly duet with her former feud partner Katy Perry.

[Featured Image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]