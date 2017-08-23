Angelina Jolie Kids: She Treats Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Her Other Children To A Shopping Spree At Toys ‘R’ Us

Angelina Jolie and her family may be becoming shopaholics.

On the heels of several trips to Target, a toy store, and a candy store, the actress stepped out with Shiloh-Jolie Pitt and her siblings for a shopping spree at the Toys ‘R’ Us store located near their $25 million Los Feliz home.

On August 23, Hollywood Life shared photos from Angelina Jolie and her family’s latest outing and in the images, 11-year-old Shiloh was seen alongside 13-year-old Pax, who Jolie and her estranged husband Brad Pitt adopted from Vietnam, and nine-year-old Vivienne. As the outlet revealed, the siblings appeared to be having the time of their lives as they picked a number of new toys to pay with.

On their way out of the store, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, a known tomboy, was photographed holding a giant bag full of toys as she sported a black hoodie and cargo shorts. Meanwhile, her younger sister wore a blue T-shirt and loose-fitting pants.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also share three other children, 16-year-old Maddox, who they adopted from Cambodia, 12-year-old Zahara, who they adopted from Ethiopia, and nine-year-old Knox, the twin brother of Vivienne. The former couple tied the knot in August 2014 and called it quits just over two years later in September 2016.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been living separately in Los Feliz for the past couple of months. As fans may recall, Jolie initially moved to Malibu after filing for divorce last year but now, after purchasing the Cecile B. DeMille estate, she and her kids are back in Los Feliz, where Pitt continues to live in their former marital home.

Angelina Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt was quite strained at the time of their breakup and in the months that followed their split, rumors of alleged child abuse swirled and Pitt’s visitation with their six kids was reportedly kept to a minimum. Then, in November of last year, Pitt was cleared of all charges.

Since the child abuse investigation ended, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have seemingly gotten to a better place with one another and as their divorce proceedings continue, they are sharing time with their kids.

