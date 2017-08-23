Will Tyrion Survive If Daenerys Targaryen Eliminates House Lannister On ‘GoT’ Season 7 Finale?

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale is expected to pull off a stunner. But, it may be quite difficult for the makers to shock fans, who have already thought of all the possibilities. While there are some popular theories doing rounds at the moment, it is a sure possibility that a major character will die in the finale. Will it be Tyrion Lannister?

Tyrion Lannister has been a fan-favorite for many seasons. But, let’s admit the fact that he has not made any major mark this season. In fact, he has failed as Daenerys Targaryen’s Hand so far. All his suggestions and ploys have backfired, and Daenerys has already warned him about it.

Tyrion’s latest advice was to catch a White Walker live and send it to Cersei as evidence of their existence. According to NME, if this decision backfires, it may endanger the life of many major characters on the show. There is a possibility that the Night’s King and his Ice Dragon might take action for this. Not to forget, the Eastwatch Seven’s mission has already suffered heavy casualties.

The title of the episode, The Wolf and the Lion, indicates that there could be a major alliance between the Stark family and the Targaryens. House Targaryen is represented by a three-headed dragon, while House Stark by a direwolf. Thus, the title of the GoT finale is a major hint.

Game of Thrones Season 1 had an episode called The Wolf and The Lion, which was about the Starks and the Lannisters. Season 4 had one episode called The Lion and The Rose, which was about the Lannisters and the Tyrells.

According to Gizmodo, there is a significant chance of Cersei dying on the finale episode. If Jaime kills his sister to save her from becoming the Mad Queen (which many theories speculate to happen), he may even kill himself after that.

The last person standing for the Lannisters is Tyrion. Daenerys Targaryen showed how ruthless she could be, when she burnt Randyll and Dickon Tarly alive. She has long suspected Tyrion might be trying to save his family. She might kill Tyrion on the finale just to be safe. Moreover, she has now got Jon Snow as her support. Danny may not need Tyrion anymore.

Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, has told The Hollywood Reporter that no character on the show is safe. It means the life of one of the most-loved characters, Tyrion Lannister, could also be in danger.

Nevertheless, here’s one interesting face that might go in favor of the “half-man.” Fan theories suggest that Tyrion is actually a Targaryen. As discussed earlier on the Inquisitr, he is Daenerys’ half-brother. Even if Daenerys Targaryen decides to eliminate House Lannister, Tyrion could still be safe, provided Danny is aware of this major detail.

[Featured Image by Graham Denholm/Getty Images]