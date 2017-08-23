‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Sharon Snaps A Shocking Picture, Hilary Fumes Over Breakup, And Juliet Asks Cane A Favor

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, August 23 tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will give Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) a shocker about her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow). Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) breaks up with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick accuses Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) of doing Victor’s dirty work. It looks like a great episode ahead on Y&R.

SheKnows Soaps shared that Nikki will warn Victor that his latest move against Nick could have consequences. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she’ll wonder if Faith may not forgive him for kicking her father out of his home and moving her furniture to the room upstairs.

Once she stomps off upstairs, Victor calls Faith’s camp to see her before she comes home. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will quickly get Faith on his side and use her to hurt Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan will shut down Hilary’s attempt to lure him to her bed. The professional photographer will end their relationship. Hilary will blast him for dumping her for Lily (Christel Khalil), claiming that he is bound to get hurt.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nick tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he wants to take care of all the bills. Chelsea reluctantly agrees and quickly changes the subject to Faith. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea suggests Faith live with Sharon (Sharon Case) just to get her used to the change. Of course, Nick doesn’t think that is necessary and vows to talk to her about things when she gets home.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki arrives at Chelsea’s place to be a buffer between Nick and Victor. She suggests that Victor is concerned that he will not allow him access to Faith. Nikki voices concerns about how his strained relationship with his father will affect Faith. Nick accuses Nikki of doing his dirty work and refuses to give her an answer on if he will allow Victor access to Faith.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen) will head to get a blood test after hearing the news that their baby had a marker for cystic fibrosis. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane will embrace Juliet in this stressful time. Lily arrives at the club to witness the embrace, but he assures her that she’s the only woman for him.

At the police station, Sharon will be shocked when she sees the man who picked up the arrested prostitutes. She snaps a picture of the man who posted their bail. She’ll send the image to Scott (Daniel Hall).

Meanwhile, at Sharon’s house, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets a desperate text from her sister. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will say she needs help as soon as possible. Tessa takes off to help her sister at the motel.

Can Tessa help her sister? Who was the man who bailed the girls out? Is Jordan jumping the gun by dumping Hilary for Lily? How will Faith react the Newman drama?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

