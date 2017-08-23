‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Won’t Depress You: Shonda Rhimes Drama To Take Lighter Tone For Season 14

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been through the wringer over the past 12 years, but it sounds like relief is in sight. Comic relief, that is. While Shonda Rhimes’ ABC medical drama is known for its gut-wrenching storylines (the shocking car crash death of the show’s leading man, Patrick Dempsey’s Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd, is just one example of how this show has wrecked fans— and let’s not even bring up George O’Malley’s horrific death back in Season 6), it looks like some sunny days are on the way for Grey’s.

In an interview with TV Line, Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti (surgical intern Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the show) revealed that the upcoming 14th season of the hospital-themed drama will be “lighter” than those past seasons that were dominated by doom and gloom.

“It’s funnier, it’s sexier, it’s lighter,” Gianniotti told TV Line of Season 14. “We’re going to have fun this season.”

They say laughter is the best medicine, right?

The actor acknowledged that Grey’s Anatomy has “been dreary for a long time” and said it’s high time the characters were shown in a state other than mourning.

“There’s just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun,” the Grey’s star said.

“Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we’re going to explore what that dynamic is like.”

Of course, just because the docs are letting loose doesn’t mean the Grey’s Sloan patients will be laughing. Because Grey’s Anatomy is first and foremost a hospital drama, Gianniotti says viewers will still need to stock up on the Kleenex for Season 14.

“You’re still going to need the tissue box every Thursday because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new problems and crazy hospital scenarios,” he said.

Grey’s Anatomy has always been a serious series, but there have been some funny moment over the years. There was even a tongue-in-cheek musical episode back in Season 7—the cast memorably sang the Fray’s “How to Save a Life” as they performed surgery.

While the comic relief has been dialed down a notch with the departure of sharp-tongued surgeon, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), it sounds like things will be lightening up soon at Grey Sloan Memorial—or what’s left of it after last May’s season-ending hospital fire.

You can see 10 of the funniest past Grey’s Anatomy moments in the video below.

Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 14th season on ABC with a two-hour episode on Sept. 28.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]