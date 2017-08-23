How Did The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast React To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Spinoff News?

What did Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s co-stars think of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff?

During a new interview, Jax Taylor and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright promoted their new show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and revealed how their co-stars reacted to them being given their own series.

After The Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester said that the Vanderpump Rules cast must have been so upset to hear that Brittany Cartwright had landed her own show after starring on Vanderpump Rules for just a season and a half, Jax Taylor said their co-stars were actually happy for Cartwright.

“They’re happy for her… not so much for me,” he explained during the August 21 interview.

News of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff series first hit the web in October of last year, just before the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo TV. At the time, Radar Online revealed that the couple had met with Bravo executives about their new show in New York City.

Jax Taylor’s spinoff series was then confirmed earlier this year by Bravo, who revealed that the new show had been based out of Brittany Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, where her family owns a farm.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for just over two years and according to a recent tweet from Cartwright, they first met during a trip to Las Vegas.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been facing rumors of a possible engagement for the past several months and earlier this week, Cartwright surfaced with what appeared to be an engagement ring on Twitter.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t confirmed or denied whether they are currently engaged, the ring on Cartwright’s finger appeared to be an engagement ring.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Season 1 tonight, Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a clip from the upcoming series below.

