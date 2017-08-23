‘OutDaughtered’ Adam Busby ‘Scared’ To See A Therapist To Solve His Postpartum Depression

A fellow dad advises Adam Busby to see a counselor to address his postpartum depression, but the OutDaughtered dad says he’s “kind of scared” to do that. Will Adam seek a professional help?

In last night’s episode of OutDaughtered, Adam and his wife, Danielle, traveled to Nashville. Adam met Jared, another dad who is also suffering from postpartum depression, via People. Adam, who shares six-year-old Blayke and two-year-old quintuplets with Danielle, opened up about how things are going on for him.

Adam confessed that ever since the quints arrived, he has been feeling like juggling 10 million balls and just figuring things out as they go. He said he has bad days, on which he would just pull away, stay quiet, and deal with things on his own.

Jared told him that it is important to open up to his partner when coping with PPD. He believes that wives can see things about them that no one else can. When he asked Adam about seeing a counselor, Adam looked hesitant. He said he does not seem ready to see a therapist, and he’s kind of scared to seek that professional help. He has a notion that someone who sees a therapist is someone who has already lost control of things.

“Man, don’t give yourself that burden to try to fix yourself,” Jared responded. “Because it’s not just about you now, it’s about your kids and your wife.”

“I know I owe it to my wife and I owe it to my kids, but talking to a therapist is going to be a huge deal,” Adam finally said, suggesting that he might go see a counselor. “It’s going to be a long road, and once you start, there’s no turning back.”

Adam Busby last month publicly admitted that he is suffering from postpartum depression. Depression, in general, is not an easy topic to talk about, but the father of six daughters took courage to open up about it. He hopes that through his platform, he would be able to help other dads out there who might be experiencing the same thing.

Last week on OutDaughtered, Adam confessed to his father that his depression is causing some issues between him and Danielle because sometimes he just wanted to check out. His father told him that what he is experiencing in terms of a busy household is a normal parenting, times five. “We’re all flawed,” Adam’s dad said, but when it started to bog him down, he needs some help.

Adam’s depression has taken center stage in this season of OutDaughtered. In a statement issued to People, Adam expressed his desire to end the stigma about mental health. By opening up about what he’s going through, he wants other men to feel comfortable about their feelings and struggles.

In order to help his family, Adam must first help himself.

