Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Jumping To Son Barron’s Defense

U.S. first lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to express her gratitude to former first daughter Chelsea Clinton for standing up for her son Barron.

Ms. Clinton went on Twitter to jump to Barron Trump’s defense after right wing media news site Daily Caller published a piece called “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s in the White House.” The opinion piece, written by Ford Springer, was heavily criticized online as soon as it was published on August 21.

The Daily Caller article took notice of the clothes Barron was wearing when he was spotted with his father and mother upon their return from New Jersey on Sunday.

“… while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theatre,” reporter Ford Springer wrote.

Before long, Chelsea Clinton also took to social media to stand up for Donald Trump’s son and criticize Springer’s article. Her response also came as a surprise to many. As everybody knows, the U.S. president threw numerous personal attacks against the former first daughter’s mother, former U.S. Secretary Hillary Clinton, when she stood against him in the 2016 president elections. There have been many instances during the presidential campaign when Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton “crooked.”

Chelsea Clinton to conservative site: Leave Barron Trump alone https://t.co/77DwH1olTA — TIME (@TIME) August 23, 2017

Melania Trump had no qualms thanking Ms. Clinton for standing up for her son Barron.

“Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying,” the first lady tweeted.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending son Barron from "childhood bullying" https://t.co/Cfebyp8Lto pic.twitter.com/mI9c6ykyKP — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 23, 2017

This wasn’t the first time Chelsea Clinton stood up for Barron Trump against online bullies. Back in January, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich published a tweet following the president’s swearing-in ceremony writing, “Barron Trump will be America’s ‘first home school shooter.”

Many came to Barron’s defense, including Trump supporter Melissa Earnest who posted a series of responses against Rich’s controversial tweet on her Facebook page.

“Whether you like or dislike the Trumps – this is their 10-year-old son. He is still growing and words hurt,” she wrote.

Clinton also defended Barron, but subtly took a dig at President Trump while doing it.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” Clinton wrote.

Melania Trump told George Stephanopoulos in October last year that he wants to keep her son Barron out of the spotlight so that he can live a “balanced” and “normal” life.

Back in November, Mrs. Trump threatened to file a lawsuit against Rosie O’Donnell when the comedian published a video entitled “Barron Trump autistic?” The video enumerated instances suggesting that Barron could be autistic, including the clip showing him “clapping without slapping his hands together,” as reported by TMZ. According to sources, Melania was outraged by the video and was fully intent on going after the person who published it if he doesn’t take it down.

