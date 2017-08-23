Smiths Legend Morrissey Back With New Solo Album And Hollywood Bowl Show: How To Score Presale Tickets

English singer Steven Patrick Morrissey is better known by his stage name “Morrissey,” and he shot to fame as the singer with 1980’s alternative band The Smiths. Morrissey captured the attention of a worldwide audience, but The Smiths music resonated most strongly with those in his native Manchester. Morrissey’s lyrics reflected the lives of working class youth in England and his dry, acerbic wit, and his political views hit out at the establishment and at Margaret Thatcher’s brand of politics. With songs like “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” Morrissey’s lyrics were downbeat and hard-hitting, a theme that continued into his solo work after The Smiths broke up in 1987.

Morrissey’s solo career to date has spawned 10 albums, and as reported by NME, a new solo album, Low In High-School is set for release on November 17. Low In High-School is described as “a landmark album” and is his first since 2014’s World Peace Is None Of Your Business. The new solo album will also be Morrissey’s first on his new record label BMG.

According to the Guardian, Morrissey’s new solo album “will offer fresh political insights from the outspoken singer.” The Manchester Evening News says that Low in High-School captures “the zeitgeist of an ever-changing world.”

The good news for Morrissey fans in the U.S. is that Low In High-School will be unveiled to the world during an album launch show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on November 10. Doubtless, Morrissey will announce an album tour in due course, but pre-sale tickets for the Hollywood Bowl are available now.

How To Score Pre-sale Tickets For Morrissey’s Hollywood Bowl Show

Morrissey will be supported at his Hollywood Bowl show by post-punk legend Billy Idol, and you can be sure that tickets for the show will sell out in record time. An announcement on Morrissey’s official Facebook page reveals that pre-sale tickets are available until 10 p.m. PST today, August 23, only.

The pre-sale tickets are available to Morrissey fans on this link, using the password “LowinHighSchool.” Fans will also be able to purchase a limited edition vinyl release of Low In High-School using the same link. Sadly, it seems that ticket scalpers are already in on the act, with resale tickets already being offered at over $1100. Tickets sales to the public open at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The announcement of Morrissey’s Hollywood Bowl show has already generated a great deal of excitement among fans. Someone has already hung a sign with the singer’s name over the Hollywood Bowl exit on L.A.’s 101 freeway.

Hollywood Bowl exit on Los Angeles’ 101 freeway hit with guerrilla Morrissey promotion https://t.co/3aL2ivmDc2 (h/t @derekpaulscott) pic.twitter.com/Zcr1dzWe2N — Slicing Up Eyeballs (@slicingeyeballs) August 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images]