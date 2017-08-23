Typhoon Hato Devastation Clips Become Viral As Hong Kong Observatory Issues Highest Hurricane Signal No. 10

Typhoon Hato made history after wreaking havoc in Hong Kong with powerful winds and rain brought about by the storm with Hurricane Signal No. 10, the highest since July 2012.

According to Bloomberg, the severe typhoon has reached the highest possible hurricane signal at around 9:10 a.m. local time, the first instance since Typhoon Vicente in July 2012.

Because of the weather condition, trading in the world’s fourth-largest equity market has been suspended in the morning based on the rules stated by the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.

In a report from the Financial Times, the storm, which was named after the Japanese term for “pigeon,” rendered umbrellas useless as gusts reach a staggering speed that exceeds 220 kilometers per hour, blowing at a sustained speed of over 118km for at least an hour.

So far, the storm has since been downgraded to Hurricane Signal No. 8, then to No. 3, per a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP). However, this doesn’t mean that Typhoon Hato was less devastating as it left the city and its residents frozen, with school classes and flights suspended until further notice.

“The EDB announces that classes of all day schools are suspended today,” Hong Kong’s Education Bureau said early on Wednesday.

Typhoon #Hato: #HongKong Observatory expects the T10 signal to remain in force for "a few hours" https://t.co/NxX6uwodIK pic.twitter.com/Jr8VmMI7Rn — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) August 23, 2017

“If classes of evening schools are required to be suspended, the bureau will make the announcement in due course.”

Total number of casualties and cost of damages have yet to be revealed as the devastation become apparent in videos of the typhoon in Hong Kong that started circulating online.

#typhoon #Hato is ripping through #HongKong Victoria Harbour, check out this crazy vortex spinning off the sea pic.twitter.com/nXHHP3R63b — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) August 23, 2017

Typhoon #Hato: Apartment building windows at Chatham Gate, Hung Hom destroyed by a gondola https://t.co/v0a2giwjBJ pic.twitter.com/wugCMmOIUc — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) August 23, 2017

The powerful effects of #TyphoonHato directly hitting #HongKong on Wednesday and causing some serious damage. pic.twitter.com/QaxOI5Ix6g — Sam Ng (@NgSamyhlady) August 23, 2017

With Typhoon Hato laying waste to the city, some netizens even pondered if it was a sign that the end of the world is near.

can anyone tell me is this the end of the world typhoon #Hato pic.twitter.com/2LSGu2SslZ — Jeffie Lam (@jeffielam) August 22, 2017

In their 6:45 a.m. storm update, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) said that the water levels was at 0.5 meters above the normal range and predicted a higher number later in the day, based on the report from SCMP.

“The high tide, occurring before noon, and the storm surge induced by Hato may cause a rise in sea levels of about one meter or more above normal tide levels. There could be serious flooding in some low-lying areas.”

However, even without official numbers deeming it so, tides seem to have run high later in the day based on other clips of the storm that emerged on social media.

According to China’s People’s Daily,Typhoon Hato has landed in Zhuhai located in the southern province of Guangdong in China, packing winds with gusts of up to 162 kilometers per hour.

A more recent update to Bloomberg’s report states officials recorded a total of 34 people sought medical treatment at public hospitals as of 11 a.m. local time. The Hong Kong government has also opened 26 temporary shelters for 279 refugees, according to the report.

Statistics on fatalities in Hong Kong has yet to be revealed though three people killed during the onslaught of Typhoon Hato in Macau has already been reported, per The Guardian.

[Featured Image by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images]