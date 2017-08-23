Miranda Lambert, Anderson East Ready To Make Peace With Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani?

It’s been more than two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced; and the exes may be ready to make peace with each other. The former power country couple have already moved on with their respective partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani, which probably made it easier for them to cope up with the heartbreak.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake and Gwen would be happy for their former partners if they decided to have their own kids someday. The former “No Doubt” lead singer already has three children from Gavin Rossdale that’s why she allegedly isn’t ready to have a baby with her boyfriend yet.

The 41-year-old country singer never had any kids and he is reportedly enjoying being a father figure to Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, three. Shelton and Stefani may not have any baby and marriage plans as of yet, but they would allegedly want Lambert and Rossdale to accept things if they become a family themselves.

“They are interested in moving forward on good terms and don’t want to have any drama with their exes so they are thinking positively about them when they are ever brought up,” an insider said.

“It’s pointless to stress about things you can’t control. They are going to just be happy and things will work out how they are supposed to work out,” their source added.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East seem to have already gotten the approval of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The couple has reportedly discussed getting married and starting a family last year and their plans are still on the agenda. According to E! News, the 33-year-old songstress and the 30-year-old blues singer are trying to keep their relationship private, but they are definitely going to get married.

“They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all,” their source said.

Miranda also admitted that she wanted to have kids during an interview with Rare Country. She claimed that she always answers “I do” when people ask her if she is having children. While Miranda and Blake haven’t been seen together in public, a source revealed that the exes have crossed paths and spoken to each other.

“They are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end,” an insider told E! News. “Miranda is really just laid back at this point and tries to just not stress on the little things.”

Her boyfriend Anderson has also clearly stated that he doesn’t like hate and he must have influenced the “Vice” hitmaker to make peace with her ex-husband. In his recent post on Instagram, East shared an adorable photo with Lambert whom he called his beautiful lady.

“I guess I’m anti-hate cause that ain’t what it takes, It’s love that makes this crazy world go round,” he captioned the photo.

With how things are going, there is a chance that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will get invited to the wedding of Miranda Lambert and Anderson East if it pushes through.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]