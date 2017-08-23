‘America’s Got Talent’: Mel B Storms Off Stage, Soaks Simon Cowell For Bringing Up Her Divorce [Video]

The drama wasn’t resigned to the stage on last night’s (August 22) instalment of America’s Got Talent, as judges Mel B and Simon Cowell had an epic fight during week two of the live shows.

The twosome, who go way back with their friendship, shocked AGT viewers after Simon cheekily brought up Mel’s marriage to estranged husband Stephen Belafonte after she filed for divorce earlier this year.

After a magician suffered technical difficulties during their performance which left judges Simon, Mel, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum pretty underwhelmed on the NBC talent search, Cowell snidely remarked, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night.”

“A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” he then joked of Demian Aditya’s performance, which caused an all-out fight with the singer.

While it appeared that Simon was just being his usual controversial self with his remarks, Mel, who’s currently in the middle of a very nasty divorce with Stephen, didn’t seem to take the joke about her personal life too well.

The former Spice Girl soaked her fellow judge by throwing her glass of water at him and then proceeded to storm off the set.

America’s Got Talent’s official Twitter account then confirmed that Mel had left the building following the incident.

“This just in: @OfficialMelB has left the building. #AGT,” the show’s Twitter wrote online following the fight incident between the two judges.

They then followed up by adding, “On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT” alongside a GIF of the crazy moment Mel soaked the former American Idol judge.

Host Tyra Banks also confirmed that Mel had stormed away following the epic AGT fight, telling viewers of the show, which was airing live on NBC, “Mel B is out. This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time the star and Cowell have fought on the show where things ended up getting wet.

Mel previously threw water over her fellow Brit during week five of the auditions after he teased her and joked about her dancing skills earlier this season.

Simon’s reference to his fellow judge’s marriage and impending divorce comes after she and Stephen have been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few months.

Their marriage and divorce drama first began in April after TMZ claimed that Scary Spice has filed for a restraining order against her husband of 10 years. She alleged that he had been physically and mentally abusive towards her throughout their decade long marriage.

The site also alleged at the time that Mel claimed Stephen would supposedly force her into threesomes with other women and also threatened to leak their sex tapes to the world.

He has denied all the allegations made against him.

People then confirmed in July that Mel had been ordered to pay $40,000 a month to her estranged husband in spousal support, which could be why she wasn’t too happy to hear Simon bring up her marriage or her 2007 wedding live on the NBC talent search this week.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]