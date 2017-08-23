Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Went ‘Nuclear’ After Justin Bieber’s Instagram Diss, Calls Singer A ‘Traitor’

Floyd Mayweather and Justin Bieber’s famous friendship might be over for good after the unbeaten boxer allegedly labeled the singer a “traitor” for ditching him.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 23-year-old Canadian singer has decided to pull the plug on his friendship with the world champion after re-evaluating his friends.

The news outlet noted that Bieber has been taking advice from his pastors at the Hillsong Church, who has been counseling him for months. Apparently, they encourage the singer to take a hard look at his friends and stay away from the bad influences.

Although the pastors did not specifically mention Floyd’s name as a bad influence, Justin reportedly decided on his own to distance himself from the boxer. There were claims that the singer wants to “reset boundaries” and stay away from Mayweather’s obsession with wealth and strip clubs.

The “Love Yourself” singer seems serious with his decision as he recently unfollowed the undefeated champion on Instagram. The news site revealed that this action did not sit well with Mayweather, adding that the boxer went “nuclear” and “insane.”

A source allegedly told the news site that Floyd even labeled Justin a “traitor” for turning his back on him after helping him through a difficult time earlier this year.

Interestingly, Justin previously told a TMZ photographer that he didn’t think Floyd will win against Conor McGregor in their highly-anticipated match on Saturday. This comes as a surprise to many, especially since the singer is a known supporter of the outspoken boxer for quite a while.

In fact, he was even part of Mayweather’s entourage during his historic fight with Manny Pacquaio. The duo also regularly appear in social media posts together and help promote each other’s businesses.

However, Bieber’s recent remarks about the upcoming match have led to speculations that things are not going well between the two.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Lately, the pop star has been spending much of his time in church and Pastor Carl Lentz. The “Sorry” singer is reportedly keen on making a change in his life and has been seeking help from the New York branch of Hillsong, which is run by Lentz.

The pop star and the preacher have been spotted together multiple times recently, showing off their close relationship in public.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]