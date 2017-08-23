Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Make Fun Of ‘GoT’ In Their Hilarious ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Guesting

Game of Thrones sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams totally killed it on their Carpool Karaoke: The Series guesting. The young actresses, who are best friends in real life, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Apple Music series and proved that they are the coolest young stars ever.

The world knows them as Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, but Sophie, 21, and Maisie, 20, are really just two giggly girls who are closer than sisters in real life. Their Carpool Karaoke segment, which runs for a little over 16 minutes, is certainly a far cry from the show’s intense drama and dark plots.

It starts with a hilarious parody of their super famous HBO show. Sophie is behind the wheel when an old man gets in the car. Sophie tells him that he’s probably in the wrong vehicle because she’s waiting for her pal, Maisie Williams.

The old guy then takes off his mask and we see Maisie, uttering Arya’s famous GoT line, “a girl has no name.” A special Carpool Karaoke opening credit plays, fashioned after the award-winning Game of Thrones OBB.

The GoT allusion doesn’t end there. Later on, Sophie and Maisie channel their characters’ father, Ned Stark, for a silly game of impersonation. The two recited sentences from “Hakuna Matata” and “Baby’s Got Back” while copying Sean Bean’s accent as the Stark father. Sophie and Maisie are laughing all throughout because outside of Westeros, they’re actually normal girls who fangirl over Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

They also sing their pop idols’ biggest hits, including “Sorry” and “Wrecking Ball” while driving along the highway to Austin, Texas. According to The Daily Mail, this was filmed in March when Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams went to the South by Southwest Festival to appear in a Game of Thrones panel.

Upon arriving at the location, Sophie and Maisie surprised their fans and interacted with them for some more Game of Thrones fun. The segment ended with the two young stars riding a makeshift dragon a la Daenerys Targaryen.

GoT fans will surely enjoy seeing Sophie and Maisie engaging in some mindless teenage fun, unlike in the series where the two are embroiled in a scary sibling rivalry. In the latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, we saw Arya confront Sansa about the letter that she wrote as a child, asking their brother Robb to swear fealty to their enemy.

Next Sunday’s episode will be the Season 7 finale and is slated to be the longest installment in Game of Thrones history. Spoilers hint that Sansa and Arya’s storyline will finally reach its peak in the highly anticipated season finale.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode is now available on Apple Music. It also includes the segment featuring Ariana Grande and Seth Macfarlane.

[Featured Image by Brian Dowling/Invision for People Magazine/AP Images]