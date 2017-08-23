Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus, Katharine McPhee, Lindsey Vonn, and Tiger Woods have reportedly become the latest victims of the Fappening 2.1.

Three years after Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence found themselves under the radar of nude leaks when their iCloud accounts were hacked, a new host of celebrated stars seems to be finding their privacy being violated — as personal photos and videos allegedly belonging to them, have been splashed across the internet.

After the leak, Lawrence spoke about being victimized of the leak in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling the nude leaks a “sex crime” and saying “I can’t even describe to anybody what it feels like to have my naked body shoot across the world like a news flash against my will. It just makes me feel like a piece of meat that’s being passed around for a profit.”

The Fappening hackers seem to be getting active again. While there is reportedly no direct link to the very first Fappening of 2014, the Fappening 2.0 of March 2017 and the current nude leaks of Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus, Katharine McPhee, and Lindsay Vonn, one cannot help but notice the similarities between the earlier leaks and the current ones.

As reported by Yahoo, Celebrity Jihad, ran the graphic photos, which were reportedly stolen from stars’ mobile phones.

The American Idol winner and actress Katharine McPhee is reportedly seen topless and fully nude in several pictures on the site, with her face uncovered or only partially covered. Other galleries on the website are dedicated to some grainy images of Cyrus topless or fully nude, including two with Stewart’s current girlfriend. Even Kristen’s topless images and one nude image has surfaced on the website.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Olympic skier Linday Vonn has made a strong statement against the culprits who stole her personal data from her mobile phone that included intimate pictures and videos of her and her ex-boyfriend Tiger Wood.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests,” her rep added.

Just like Lindsey, whose representative have confirmed that she will be taking all the appropriate legal actions, Kristen Stewart’s lawyer Scott Whitehead has officially written a letter to the website stating that the leaked snaps of their client along with Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell are a violation of copyright laws and that they need to be removed immediately.

Apart from Kristen and other aforementioned celebrities, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland also became the victim when her naked pictures were leaked online in July.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]