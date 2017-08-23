‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady’s Jealousy Over Eric And Nicole Resurfaces With New ‘Ericole’ Information

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will once again let jealousy get the best of him. During the same week of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) custody hearing, Brady will find out new information about “Ericole.” Not only is he worried about Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s relationship, his insecurities will escalate.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Last week, Brady and Nicole had a huge fight on Days Of Our Lives. Fans thought things were okay once Nicole told him the truth. However, there is trouble brewing. Spoilers for today’s episode reveal that Eric will struggle with his feelings. Meanwhile, Nicole will consider confiding in him. It is all going to reach a boiling point next week.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, DOOL spoilers for August 31 tease that Brady Black will learn new information about Eric and Nicole. As a result, his insecurities return with a vengeance.

The very next day, Brady will commit a “dirty deed” on Nicole’s behalf. This is the same day Nicole learns the judge’s decision. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal she hears some alarming news.

In the forums, fans are speculating what this means. Many are predicting that Brady’s dirty deed has to do with Eric Brady. One viewer believes that Brady will go ahead with his original plan. As fans recall, that plan was to turn in his brother for the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Earlier this week, it was revealed that Nicole killed the soap opera villain. Brady turning in Eric would save Nicole from being arrested and get rid of Eric at the same time. However, this is just a theory and is only one of many possibilities.

Viewers are divided on who Nicole should be with romantically. There are several Brady and Nicole shippers. There are also fans who want to see an “Ericole” romance rekindled. However, with Nicole leaving Salem in the next few months, any relationship would be short-lived.

What do you think will happen with Brady, Nicole, and Eric on Days Of Our Lives?

