People are already looking forward to the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale for several reasons. Some are hoping that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will finally be together while others are concerned about Viserion’s fate as the Night King’s new pet. However, some fans are just eager to see The Hound take on his brother The Mountain in what is being called Cleganebowl in “The Dragon and The Wolf.”

Game of Thrones fans are well aware of the tension between the Clegane brothers. After all, Gregor Clegane is the reason why The Hound is terrified of fire. Is it finally time for Sandor Clegane to face his fears and fight The Mountain one more time before Season 7 concludes?

A fight between Sandor and Gregor Clegane might sound like an awesome new thing in Game of Thrones Season 7 but viewers already got a glimpse of what to expect in the first season. In the episode “The Wolf and The Lion,” Gregor attacked Loras Tyrell after he was defeated in a joust. However, The Hound sprang to Loras’ defense and fought his brother until King Robert Baratheon ordered them to stop. But will Round 2 finally happen in “The Dragon and The Wolf”?

The possibility of the brothers actually getting into another fight has already been hinted on in the second Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer. Some fans believe that a brief shot showing a figure drawing his sword might be a teaser for Cleganebowl in “The Dragon and The Wolf.” After all, the title of the Season 7 finale is very similar to the episode where The Hound faced the Mountain in the first season.

But what will happen when Sandor Clegane finally gets to fight Gregor in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale? There are speculations that The Hound will defeat his brother and ultimately kill him in “The Dragon and The Wolf.” Unfortunately, this will leave Cersei Lannister without a loyal Queensguard who will defend her from her enemies. The death of The Mountain could cause the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms to strike out at everyone gathered at King’s Landing.

The preview for “The Dragon and The Wolf” confirms that a huge meeting is happening in the Dragonpit. The Hound appears briefly and although The Mountain is not in the teaser, the presence of Cersei Lannister suggests he is somewhere close. Find out if Cleganebowl will finally happen in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale which airs on HBO on August 27.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]