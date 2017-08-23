Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods Nude Photos Leaked: Olympic Skier Slams ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ As Golfer Lawyers Up

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn’s nude photos has been leaked online and the ex-couple are taking steps in ensuring that crooks who shared the private images are reprimanded.

According to ABC News, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn made a strong statement against the culprits who stole personal data from her cell phone that includes intimate photos and videos of her and her ex-boyfriend, renowned golfer Tiger Woods.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” a rep for the Olympian told the outlet.

Based on the report, the 32-year-old American World Cup alpine ski racer will take necessary legal actions against those who invaded her privacy and leaked the data online.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests,” her rep added.

“She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

Lindsey Vonn and the 41-year-old golfer were in a high-profile relationship for three years before the former broke it off in 2015.

Citing her post on Facebook around the time of the split, ABC revealed that their careers took a toll on the sporty couple’s relationship, which ultimately led to their break up.

“I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart,” Vonn wrote.

“I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Based on ABC’s report, leaked photos from Lindsey’s phone included one showing Woods on a full-frontal nudity, which has since been uploaded in a website that regularly share both fake and authentic explicit pictures of female celebrities.

Apparently, Woods sent the image to Vonn around the time when they were still dating.

Skier Lindsey Vonn is threatening legal action after leak of "intimate" photos of her and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods: https://t.co/R9KpABnYtl pic.twitter.com/kZ6cO9MxET — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2017

Michael Holtz of Lavely & Singer, who serves as Tiger Woods’ legal counsel, revealed that the world-famous golf player will also take similar legal actions to stop the spread of nude photos that were stolen from Vonn’s phone.

Talking to FOX News, he said that he and Tiger would “aggressively pursue any websites who seek to capitalize on or encourage this outrageous conduct.”

Tiger Woods threatens legal action after naked pictures of him and ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn are leaked https://t.co/BhtQfgaWZQ pic.twitter.com/MGE9U85zw6 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 22, 2017

Aside from Lindsey Vonn an Tiger Woods, other celebrities like Katharine McPhee also threatened the culprits with legal actions should is her racy photo is not removed from the website, per TMZ.

The hackers as well as the website where the images were posted were not identified as far as Woods’ and Vonn’s reps’ statements are concerned, ABC added.

If caught, the hacker and the people behind the website that shared stolen footage are expected to be sentenced with at least 18 months in prison, similar to what happened to the person behind the racy site “The Fappening,” TMZ revealed.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]