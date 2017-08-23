‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary And Devon Reunion Drives Mariah To Tessa, Jordan Has News For Lily

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that some major relationship breakups will result in reunions in the coming weeks

Will Hilary And Devon Reunion Drive Mariah Into Tessa’s Arms?

Spoilers for Wednesday, August 23, tease that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) break up. The relationship ends following the kindling of a romance between Jordan and Lily (Christel Khalil).

The break up between Jordan and Hilary raises the prospect of Hilary’s reunion with Devon (Bryton James). But Devon is currently dating Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Hilary’s enemy. Hilary would welcome the opportunity offered to hurt Mariah by snatching Devon from her.

Y&R spoilers indicate that Devon and Hilary are set to hook up again. Hilary apparently still nurses feelings for Devon and it seems that after being dumped by Jordan, she will be glad to be back in Devon’s arms.

However, Devon’s reunion with Hilary could only motivate Mariah to purse her controversial same-sex relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) more seriously.

The major casualty due to Mariah and Tessa’s hookup is Noah who experiences the pain of yet another heartbreak.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that despite the uproar among some Y&R fans, Executive Producer Mal Young is committed to making Mariah and Tessa the daytime drama’s first lesbian couple, according to Soap Central.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Mal Young Committed to Mariah and Tessa’s Love Story – Y&R’s First Gay Cou… https://t.co/Y9bu27yTtu pic.twitter.com/EaUbnFC54X — Anny well (@repind2) August 21, 2017

Scott Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 24, state that Tessa has an unnerving encounter with a thug after she goes to a motel to meet her little sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), who sent her a text message. She encounters a menacing character and demands to see her sister.

The brute grabs her phone from her and throws it away.

According to spoilers for Monday, August 28, from Daytime Royalty, Scott (Daniel Hall) comes to the rescue.

Cane Still Hopes To Reconcile With Lily

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has a soul searching conversation with Neil (Kristoff St. John). Cane expresses regret about how his conduct affected his family and hurt Lily (Christel Khalil) and the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry).

He tells Neil that he is working toward a reconciliation with his family. Neil warns him that the damage done to his relationship with Lily could be irreparable.

Although Cane insists there is still a chance, many viewers would feel that Cane’s more recent conduct does not suggest he has learned any lessons and it does not look like he is ready to change.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Ready For Next Step With Chelsea, Will Mariah Opens Up To Tessa? https://t.co/tAAwpA3iPy via JohnT… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) August 12, 2017

Jordan Has News For Lily

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that while Cane is hoping for a reconciliation, Jordan and Lily go off together on a business trip. An excited Jordan announces to Lily on Thursday that they are travelling together.

Viewers can expect that the trip will offer an opportunity for Lily and Jordan to further build up their relationship. It would seem that Cane’s best option is to focus on his budding relationship with Juliet (Laur Allen).

