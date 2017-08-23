‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Tom Payne Says Premiere Starts With Bang, Then Continues To ‘Ramp Up’

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on AMC network in just a few months. Since the official trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been wondering what is going to happen. Recently, actor Tom Payne, who plays Jesus, spoke to IGN about what is coming. He teased that the premiere starts with a bang. Then, it just continues to ramp up.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalyptic TV show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Scott Gimple have teased the action in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. It will mark a huge milestone for the series. It is also the 100th episode. Tom Payne said that the new season will start with a big bang. However, it won’t ease up after that. It will continue to ramp up and the actor feels the audience will be happy with the season premiere.

“I know the audience will be really happy with certainly how it starts, because they’re taking the fight back, and then every single episode in the first half there’s a moment which makes you go, ‘Wow, oh my god, I can’t believe that.'”

Each season of TWD is filled with moments that force the characters to make decisions. Sometimes, those choices are understandable, especially considering the circumstances of the new world. Other times, viewers question them. Payne teased that challenging dilemmas will continue to occur in Season 8. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others will ask themselves questions about the right thing to do. It will certainly be tough since they will be in a war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

“There are characters who are involved in war, so what is the right thing to do during war? Is it just kill everyone? In every war, there are casualties who maybe shouldn’t have been. There are dilemmas that I hope the audience is involved in as well in watching it, and there are choices to be made of how to move forward at certain stages. I’m excited to see what the audience thinks of decisions that certain characters make.”

Not only will there be decisions and dilemmas, but fans might also be seeing some characters switching sides. It is a given that Dwight (Austin Amelio) will probably help Alexandria. However, where does Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) stand? That has been a question everyone has been asking since last season. Hopefully, viewers will be happy with the answer.

Just like with every season of The Walking Dead, there will be character deaths. However, Season 8 will feature more people dying because they are in a war. Unfortunately, that might include fan-favorite characters. It could also mean the deaths of survivors that are just caught in the middle. As it was pointed out in one episode, a lot of the people at the Sanctuary were not given a choice.

What do you think of what Tom Payne said about The Walking Dead Season 8?

