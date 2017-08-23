Jason Momoa Wants To Play Kratos From ‘God Of War’ And Fans Are Absolutely Shipping It

Jason Momoa admitted that he is very much willing to portray Kratos from Sony’s God of War and fans are absolutely looking forward to it.

Sony has yet to decide whether or not to bring the popular PlayStation game into the silver screen but fans are already excited about who will play the infamous Kratos, the Ghost of Sparta and anti-hero protagonist of the video game.

In fact, the Game of Thrones and Aquaman star confessed that he would love to play the character in a film, based on a report from LAD Bible. Speaking at a Comic-Con event, Momoa was asked whether or not he knows the God of War game from Sony.

“Do I know God of War? Yeah, the guy with the white paint… I would love to play him,” he said immediately.

As if to confirm whether they heard him right, fans of the 38-year-old Hawaii native asked him, “If Sony ever contacted you would you consider playing him?”

After responding with “Hell yeah” matched with his strong conviction, Jason Momoa caused an eruption of cheer from the crowd of fans.

Years after the footage of the interview was posted on YouTube, the actor, who portrayed a character that emits the same savage heroism as Kratos, has become busy with big projects including his upcoming DC Extended Universe solo film Aquaman.

Of course, the excitement about the 38-year-old actor playing the God of War anti-hero hasn’t died down ever since, with fans taking to social media to express their approval that Momoa is perfect for the role.

Jason Momoa as Kratos! Hell yeah!#GodofWarMovie — Jane Doe® (@girllitasf) August 13, 2017

Some even expressed their wish for the project to launch immediately, with Jason Momoa playing the lead role.

And MAKE THIS MOVIE. I love God of War & Jason Momoa, I swear I would die happy once this happens. ???????? — Digital Princess ???? (@DIGITALPRlNCESS) August 21, 2017

Jason Momoa said he would like to play Kratos. ???????????? #DoItNow #GodofWar — LegacyLew ???????? (@LegacyLew) August 22, 2017

Start the petition now Jason Momoa needs to be Kratos in live action ???? @GhSamuels retweet or like, start the #ThatsMyKratos get it trending pic.twitter.com/YRT36GHXck — Tom samuels (@tomsamuels80) August 13, 2017

Movie Pilot agreed that Momoa is perfect to play Kratos not only because he has a striking resemblance to the character, but also because of the experience he earned from playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones as well as Aquaman in the DC’s Justice League.

However, the outlet emphasized that God of War hitting theaters still has a long way to go considering that Sony hasn’t made any statement about it yet despite the possibility coming to light in 2005 and 2009, which got it no further than scripting.

Of course, it is also worth mentioning that the era of video games crossing over to the silver screen is dawning with the likes of 2016’s Assassin’s Creed as well as Sony’s Uncharted film in the works.

Do you want Jason Momoa to portray Kratos in God of War should Sony decide to make a movie out of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]