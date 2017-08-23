The Defenders has just premiered last week but fans are already looking forward to Matt Murdock’s new adventures in Daredevil Season 3. Luckily, it looks like Charlie Cox is also excited about the next chapter of the Netflix series, which could bring back Season 1 villain Wilson Fisk.

But is it possible that Kingpin will be getting some help from a baddie from a different Marvel show? Charlie Cox may have hinted at the possibility that Will Simpson from the first season of Jessica Jones will show up in Daredevil Season 3.

The conclusion of The Defenders certainly suggested an interesting direction for Matt Murdock in his own series. After it was suggested that Daredevil and Elektra were killed when the Midland Circle building collapsed, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen actually survived and was taken in by a group of nuns.

In the last moment, Matt Murdock says the name “Maggie.” Viewers immediately connected the scene and the name to Matt’s mother, who has become a nun in the comic book Born Again. This led to speculations that Daredevil Season 3 will follow the story arc of the 1986 comics.

Interestingly, Charlie Cox is open to the possibility that Daredevil Season 3 will follow the comic book storyline. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Downton Abbey star admitted that he wants the series to tackle the comic story arc.

“There may be elements from Born Again, but I’m sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well.”

Charlie Cox did not confirm if Daredevil Season 3 is following the Born Again storyline, but that did not stop fans from speculating on what will happen on the Netflix show. Some believe that the news confirms the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk since Kingpin is a huge part of the Born Again story arc.

But does this also confirm that another villain will appear in Daredevil Season 3? In Born Again, Kingpin makes Nuke wreck havoc on Hell’s Kitchen to instigate a battle with the Man Without Fear. Although the character is not currently part of the Marvel series, he has been introduced in Jessica Jones as Will Simpson.

It is certainly an exciting idea to have two terrifying villains work together against Matt Murdock. However, the cast and storyline of Daredevil Season 3 have not yet been confirmed.

[Featured Image by Netflix]