‘Before The 90 Days’ Spoilers: Is Cortney Being Catfished?

The viewers are loving the new show Before the 90 Days when it airs on TLC. This show is about couples who haven’t met each other yet, but are thinking about doing the K-1 Visa and getting married. Last week, everyone met Cortney and it looks like she could be being catfished. Now, Starcasm has done some investigating and they were able to figure out a few clues about if she is being catfished or not. Cortney is in Orlando, Florida and she is going to Madrid, Spain to meet Antonio. They met via a dating app, but they have never met in person or even talked on video chat.

Cortney’s parents were concerned that she might have been being catfished considering that she hasn’t even got a chance to video chat with Antonio. He is a sending her pictures of a very attractive man and she is going to meet him. Cortney actually admits that she has been catfished before in the past.

So the thing is nobody knows yet if Cortney is being catfished, but Antonio is a real person, just maybe not who Cortney is talking to every day and going to meet. The pictures she shared on the show are of a guy named Antonio who is a model in Spain. Now, everyone just has to wait and see if he is really the one she has been talking to.

Cortney has been liking and commenting on posts by this Antonio person on Facebook. So either this is the guy she met or she is trying to trick everyone. The fans are going to have to wait to see if Cortney really meets Antonio and if they end up working it out or not. She is really excited to head over there and meet him, but everyone is just waiting to see if it is him or not.

Do you feel like Cortney is being catfished? Do you think that she is going to really meet Antonio and end up married to him? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Before the 90 Days when they air on Sunday nights on TLC. Hopefully, this week they will show if Cortney is getting catfished or not.

