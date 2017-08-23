‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kirsten Storms Not Reuniting With Brandon Barash – Reveals New Boyfriend At Event

General Hospital spoilers from a recent interview revealed that Kirsten Storms is not getting back with her ex-husband Brandon Barash. A recent web tabloid report implied their reunion, simply because Storms and Barash were seen together as friendly co-parents in a video shared on social media with their daughter Harper Rose Barash. Just because the two exes are friendly doesn’t mean there’s a reunion in the works. But there is big news for Storms fans because the GH actress opened up about her personal life (and love life) in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest and spilled some big news.

SOD interview on depression, her ex, and a big reveal about Storms’ personal life

In her recent SOD interview, Kirsten Storms opened up about her struggle with depression and credited her ex-husband Brandon Barash for encouraging her to get the help she needed. Storms said Barash told her that she needed to “get some help for this,” referring to her severe depression. Storms said she was in the middle of a breakdown, but you don’t realize it when you’re in the midst of it. Now, on the other side of her nervous breakdown and most recent battle with severe depression, Kirsten vows that she’s going to “live a better life now.”

Storms also said she sought treatment to set a better example for Harper, her daughter with Brandon Barash. When her weight plummeted to 85 pounds because she wasn’t taking care of herself, Storms said she didn’t want her daughter to think that her low weight “was the norm” or have any body issues. General Hospital viewers that showed for the recent Fan Club Weekend noticed Storms had put on a healthy weight and complimented her. When sharing that info with Soap Digest, that’s when Storms dropped a juicy tidbit about her personal life.

Kirsten Storms reveals new boyfriend to Soap Digest

A couple of months back, Kirsten shared on Instagram a couple of photos of her with a mystery guy and another with friend Zach Webb. Tabloid soap sites went into hyperdrive announcing General Hospital spoilers that Storms and Webb were a couple. Storms corrected that quickly, refuting the reports by saying she and Webb are long-time friends. However, one of the photos, which Storms has since wiped from her timeline, attracted the most interest. That pic of her and her new man was captioned “date night” on Instagram, and now it’s gone.

However, Storms’ mystery man went with her to General Hospital Fan Club Weekend, as the actress confirmed in her interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Kirsten told SOD, “My boyfriend, Wes, was joking that every person that came up was like, ‘You look so great! I’m so happy you’re back!'”

That big reveal seemed to slip by most readers and soap sites. Kirsten confirmed she does indeed have a boyfriend and that means any reports about her reconciling with her ex-husband Brandon are pure speculation. Instead, the video Storms and Barash shared was her helping promote his new project called The Fathership, which documents his adventures as a single dad alongside actor pal Tyler Poelle, another single father.

So congratulations to Kirsten Storms and her new boyfriend, Wes. There’s no confirmation yet on who Wes is, how they met, or how long they’ve been dating, but it seems to be serious enough for the actress to invite him along to a fan event and show him off in public. Stay tuned for more Port Charles action, according to these GH spoilers for this week, plus other hot General Hospital spoilers coming soon.

