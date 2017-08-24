‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Jamie Dornan Is Not America’s Favorite Irish Actor: Who Nabbed The Top Spot?

Jamie Dornan became a household name after portraying the handsome and attractive young man with a hidden life in the Fifty Shades franchise. But despite his popularity, the actor who plays Christian Grey in the erotic films is not America’s favorite Irish actor. So who took the number one spot?

In a poll conducted by E-Poll Market Research, Jamie Dornan made it to the top 10 in the survey but failed to nab the top spot as the highest-ranking Irish celebrity that appeals to U.S. audiences. The star who beat the rest of the contenders is none other than 65-year-old Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson.

Pierce Brosnan, Bono, Colin Farrell, and Michael Fassbender took the second to the fifth spots respectively. Although Jamie Dornan only got the ninth place, it is still a huge achievement considering the fact that Irish celebrities are now slowly taking over the Hollywood scene.

Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Chris O’Dowd, Cillian Murphy, Gabriel Byrne, Fionnula Flanagan, Aidan Gillen, Satires Ronan, and Caitriona Balfe all made it to the top 15 in the America’s Favorite Irish Celebrities poll.

Since Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018, there is a high chance that Jamie Dornan will creep up to the top five or even possibly the No. 1 spot if the survey will be conducted again next year. For the meantime, the 35-year-old actor is just probably enjoying his current rank.

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that Jamie Dornan and his Fifty Shades leading lady, Dakota Johnson, have amazing on-screen chemistry, making the portrayal of their iconic characters highly effective. Because of that, the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars have been the subject of dating rumors despite the Irish actor’s four-year marriage to singer and actress Amelia Warner.

Although there were a lot of whispers and speculation that Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) and Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) may have taken their on-screen romance off-screen, the stars revealed that it wasn’t the case at all. The Fifty Shades Freed actor is still very much married to Amelia Warner and he and the 27-year-old actress are actually good friends in real life.

