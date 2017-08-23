John Cena’s Fan Mail Sent Him To Tears, Gets ‘Life Changer’ Trophy For The Civic Side Of His WWE Career

John Cena is brought to tears after reading fan mails, thanking him for being their inspiration during his career as a WWE superstar.

Being an epitome of toughness, it comes quite rare for someone like the 40-year-old wrestler-actor to break down and cry, especially when cameras are around. Of course, that doesn’t mean it is impossible.

Based on a report from People, Cena became quite emotional to the point of crying when some of his dedicated fans sent him letters of gratitude for being an inspiration through their tough times.

The scene, featured in a Cricket Wireless YouTube video that has since garnered more than 600,000 views, started off with John Cena sitting down to read letters that come from people he was able to inspire. One by one, the letters shared the fans’ struggles, varying from depression, injury, and even cancer.

As the wrestling star read letters, he takes deep breaths—seemingly astonished at how his work has affected a lot of people in a good way. Some thanked him for being an inspiration while others were filled with appreciation for his actions that aided them in overcoming obstacles.

What Cena doesn’t know is that some of the letter senders are hiding in the adjacent room, listening to what he’s saying the entire time.

As John Cena read every single fan mail, his smile is filled with more warmth until the last fan message– the one from Tyler Schweer– was shown to him.

W.W.Weeping: When John Cena was brought to tears by his fans, and so were we. https://t.co/zQqvt8t6SE pic.twitter.com/aHAy4V2Ki9 — E! News (@enews) August 23, 2017

While John watched his young fan recall how his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the 40-year-old WWE star was starting to tear up as he learned about how a wrist band he gave his young fan became their source of hope, E! News reported.

Tyler continued to recall how he gave the wristband from his idol to his mother before her surgery and told her Cena’s popular tag line, “Never give up.” The young wrestling fan revealed that his mother has since been cancer-free.

At that point, John Cena was shedding a few tears when he was startled by a ripping sound nearby. He turns his attention to the sound and found young Tyler coming out from behind the wall of paper.

An astonished Cena hugged his young fan as the two cried together.

“Coolest surprise ever,” the WWE star told the little boy.

“You’re extremely strong, you know that?”

After that, the 40-year-old met every single one of his dedicated fans who thanked him and ultimately presented him with a trophy with the words “Life Changer” inscribed in it.

“Thank you for changing all of our lives,” Tyler told his idol.

“Just remember that you guys do the work,” John said to the group.

“Don’t think that you’re the only one who’s up against it and don’t think that you’re the only one who doesn’t have challenges to face every day. You all lead by example and I mean it when I say it, never give up. This is a championship squad.”

After that, John Cena took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans who shared their stories with him and promised to work hard to “#EarnIt.”

4ever grateful 2 be able to do what I love AND meet so many wonderful people.I do my best everyday to try to #EarnIt https://t.co/CNCDeH8ANA — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 22, 2017

Based on his information page on the official WWE website, the 40-year-old superstar has been performing as a wrestler for 15 years now, have only lost to three other WWE wrestlers, and earned a total of 25 championship belts during his entire career.

Numbers aside, John has become an inspiration to many of his fans and continue to do so as he reaches the peak of his wrestling career.

What do you think of this article about John Cena? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon]