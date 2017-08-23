Terra Jole Talks About Daughter’s First Steps With Walker She Made For Her, Gets Emotional

Terra Jole of Little Women: LA is speaking out about how emotional her daughter’s first steps were and that it all happened because of a homemade walker that Terra made for Penny. Everyone knows Terra from Little Women: LA, but also her time on Dancing With the Stars. People shared the news about what Terra did to help her daughter to be able to take her first steps. This was a huge thing for her daughter who is 2-years-old.

Her daughter has achondroplasia which is a form of dwarfism, just like her mom. Penny has struggled with a lot of things including crawling, sitting, and more. Now Terra loved that her daughter can now walk with her walker. She said, “Seeing Penny take her first steps was the most unexpected victory I’ve ever experienced, and [we’re] beyond overjoyed to have captured it on film.” They were able to get it all on video, which Terra shared on her YouTube channel. This video shows it all and the fans are leaving seeing little Penny.

It turns out that most normal walkers won’t fit someone with dwarfism so they couldn’t find one to fit her daughter. Eventually, Terra Jole took it upon herself to make one of her own. She now admits that she wishes she had done this a year ago. If she had, then maybe her daughter could have learned to walk a lot sooner.

Terra used PVC pipes, glue, rubber stoppers, gliders and more to make the walker for her daughter. She knew what she needed and put her mind to getting it right. She was really hoping that it would help her daughter to start walking and she wouldn’t have to force her and that is exactly what happened. It seems like it was exactly what she needed. Now that she has made this walker, they can use it when her son is big enough to start walking as well. It looks like Terra Jole’s idea was a great one!

