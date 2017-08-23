‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Is Theo Carver Leaving Salem? Leaked Video Allegedly Hints Kyler Pettis’ Final Scenes

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Theo Carver could be leaving Salem in the next several months. Like the other Salem children, he was aged up several years. He is currently played by actor Kyler Pettis. According to reports, a video was circulating social media revealing his final scenes on the soap opera. It has since been deleted, but not before fans watched it and posted about it online.

Possible DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are prepared to find out what might happen on the soap opera.

According to fan comments in soap opera forums, the video was allegedly posted by Kyler Pettis on Instagram. The video, which has since been removed, reportedly teased Kyler Pettis’ final scenes on Days Of Our Lives.

Jason47’s Days Website Facebook page reported details about the leaked video. According to the post, Theo is lying in a hospital bed. Fully clothed, it is speculated that he’s about to be released. He is talking to Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) about a song she wrote. Before he leaves for a one-year program of some sort, it is important for Claire that the song be perfect.

It was speculated by DOOL fans that Theo gets injured. Specific details about the program Theo is going into were not revealed. However, it sounds like it might have something do do with his recovery. He tells Claire that he is tired of being in the hospital bed and he’ll be “doing something” in the program.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a set photo showing a monitor a few months back teased one character would be in the hospital. At the time, it was believed to be Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), but fans weren’t sure because the image was not clear. If these two Days Of Our Lives spoilers are connected, then it might be Theo, not Sonny in the hospital bed. However, these could be two separate actors in different scenes.

Kyler Pettis’ character will leave Salem for one year. That indicates that Theo will probably come back, but it might be a different actor who portrays the character. That same post shows that Victoria Konefan as the new Ciara Brady. This confirms earlier reports of the actress being cast as Vivian Jovanni’s replacement on DOOL.

What do you think of the rumor that Kyler Pettis is leaving Days Of Our Lives? Will you miss seeing Theo Carver in Salem?

