ESPN Pulls Asian Announcer Robert Lee From Virginia Football Game So As Not To Offend Anyone

One has to believe that things have taken a very strange turn when political correctness has infiltrated college football announcing and an Asian announcer named Robert Lee has been pulled from a game. ESPN has indeed confirmed that Lee, who is Asian, has been taken off of the University of Virginia college football game. This isn’t necessarily a punishment for something Lee did, but it was done so as not to offend anyone.

As virtually everyone knows, the talk of white supremacists, racism, Confederate monuments, and everything involved with them has taken over the news airwaves. Anyone and everyone has an opinion on how life is in the world, but this may have taken things to a completely different level.

Mediaite has confirmed that ESPN is no longer allowing Robert Lee to call the University of Virginia football game. The statement from the sports giant reveals that this is in large part to the “tragic events” that took place recently in Charlottesville.

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”

ESPN may realize and admit the strange way this all sounds, but it has not stopped the internet from reacting to it in prime fashion.

Fun fact: ESPN pulls an announcer from a broadcast because of his name, Robert Lee. He is Asian. Don’t think this is going to stop. pic.twitter.com/7r52huKzH1 — Disco Superboogie™ (@therealDiscoSB) August 22, 2017

While many are simply wondering how this can be true, others are shocked that Lee is missing out on work because of all this.

I’m not protecting a statue. I am appalled that @espn would bench a superb football announcer simply because his name is Robert Lee. — Bob Keller (@Wizardfkap) August 23, 2017

The ESPN Robert Lee thing is – even our unprecedentedly stupid era – remarkably, unbelievably stupid. — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) August 23, 2017

ESPN Pulls Asian Broadcaster Robert Lee from Virginia Football Game https://t.co/Gt4Lp9YfNI — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) August 23, 2017

Most of those on social media simply can’t understand what Robert Lee has to do with Robert E. Lee at all.

Outkick The Coverage was the first to find out about Lee being pulled from covering Virginia’s game against William and Mary. Lee has now been moved to the game between Pittsburgh and Youngstown State instead. Dave Weekley has been moved to cover the game in Virginia as there appear to be no issues with him offending anyone.

No matter what happens in Virginia’s college football game, Robert Lee is going to have nothing to do with the announcing of it. The Asian announcer for ESPN has been pulled from calling the game and the internet simply can’t believe that this is what the world has come to. Yes, the differences and ideas of both sides are huge issues right now, but it’s hard to believe that an Asian man named Robert Lee could actually offend someone by just calling the action on a football field.

[Featured Image by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images]