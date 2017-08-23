Kit Harington’s Height: Jon Snow Too Short To Be King Of Westeros In ‘Game Of Thrones’?

With his undeniable good looks and sexy long curls, Jon Snow quickly became a fan-favorite (mostly for the ladies.) However, it seems that Kit Harington’s character is not all that. In fact, the King in the North has been mocked at least twice in Game of Thrones Season 7 for his small stature.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was told by Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 that he was much shorter than Ned (his presumed father). The Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch just brushed the comment off but it wasn’t the last time he will be mocked for his height.

On Sunday night’s episode, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), also talked about Jon Snow’s stature. Dany shared to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) that the King in the North was “too little” for her.

So how tall is the actor who plays Jon Snow? Kit Harington stands at 1.73 m or 5 feet 8 inches tall. Although he is still taller than some of the popular actors in Hollywood, his height might be on the short side to be called a king.

Despite not being tall enough, his real-life girlfriend, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in Game of Thrones, believed that Kit Harington’s Jon Snow can definitely be a King of Westeros.

“He’s definitely tough enough. I think that he’s incredibly just and he’d make a brilliant king.”

Meanwhile, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke became one of the pairings that fans have been hoping to be official in real life especially now that Jon Snow had already plead allegiance with Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Unfortunately for the shippers, Kit Harington’s heart is very much taken by another GoT actress. Multiple reports even suggested that the 30-year-old English actor may be ready to take his relationship with Rose Leslie to the next level outside the Game Of Thrones set. Kit Harington has yet to comment on this speculation.

While the duo tried to keep their relationship private, Kit Harington did share the moment when he fell in love with his girlfriend.

Kit Harington previously shared to Vogue Italia how he fell in love with Rose Leslie during the shooting of Game Of Thrones Season 2. The actor noted that the location and ambiance helped set the mood even more, revealing that it was easy to fall in love with someone he was already attracted to from the beginning.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]