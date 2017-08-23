Does Jon Jones’ UFC Suspension Lead To A Wrestling Match Against Brock Lesnar?

When Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 for the Light Heavyweight Championship, he almost immediately called out Brock Lesnar for a fight. However, this was before the latest information released regarding his future inside the Octagon. Although Jones is arguably the best pound for pound MMA fighter today, unfortunately it is not from a fully natural disposition.

According to TMZ, Jones has been suspended from UFC once again for a drug policy violation. He was contacted with Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid, and illegal to use according to the Ultimate Fighting Championship standards. As a result, Jones is forced to strip the Light Heavyweight Championship. This shifts the match result to a no contest, which returns the title back to Cormier.

Jones returned at UFC 214 after being banned from the UFC for a year, also for a policy violation. According to MMA Fighting, Jones stated that the substance he was banned for was a tainted sexual performance pill, and that the USADA confirmed that it was tainted. Despite his attempt to explain his actions, he was still hit with a one-year suspension.

The timeline of this second violation could be up to four years, which would force Jones to fight for another promotion until then. However, a WWE career is not out of the picture.

Today's failed drug test adds to a history of incidents with Jon Jones. pic.twitter.com/nJbCTm9qLk — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2017

Inside of Brock Lesnar going to Jon Jones, Jones can come to Lesnar, which could set up a huge showdown inside a WWE ring. WWE could even use this to build some form of an unsanctioned fight between the two. While this would be a major box office attraction, the significant scale-down of blood and violence in the WWE product would prevent this from happening in an MMA style.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross stated in a recent blog that there is word of Jones having some interest in coming to the WWE in some capacity. With the news of his policy violation and suspension, this debut could happen sooner than later.

Might as well put Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones in a non-sanctioned, anything in your system goes match in Vegas. #UFC pic.twitter.com/7qdpRSQenA — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_Radio) August 23, 2017

As of now, the plan is still Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. However, there are two more of the “big four” pay-per-views before April 8, which are Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. These could be great opportunities to build some kind of showdown between Jones and Lesnar.

