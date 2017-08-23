‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Targets Wrong Guy As Katie’s New Lover — Thinks It’s Justin!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) may soon get the wrong idea about who’s bedding his ex-wife. On the Tuesday, August 22, B&B episode, Bill noticed the Spencer Publications notebook on the table at Katie’s house and he got a funny look on his face. But what we don’t know is how many Spencer employees carry around those office supplies. It won’t cross Bill’s mind that his son Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is the one keeping Katie’s bed warm. Instead, he will look at his other minions for the ex sex suspect.

Who does Bill think is shagging Katie?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central for this week show that Bill is so obsessed with his skyscraper that he’s not properly processing the clues about Katie’s lover. Bill noticed on the Tuesday B&B that Wyatt was MIA from work, but didn’t do the math on the absence coinciding with Katie naked and tousled in her bed. Plus, Bill doesn’t think his ex-wife would sleep with his son, so that’s not on his radar. There’s also Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that has a Spencer notebook, but that’s not an option either from Dollar Bill’s perspective.

Bill knows Liam is too much of a Boy Scout to get close to his former step-mother or to cheat on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), so who else could it be? There’s Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins), but he doesn’t seem a very likely choice as Katie’s lover. That really only leaves one person as a potential suspect that Bill might assume is sleeping with his wife and also working for him at Spencer Publications. What about hunky Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) as Katie’s new lover? It could happen. Justin has a history with Logan women, after all.

Justin is a likelier choice than Wyatt

Bold spoilers hint that Justin is already a Logan lover, so he’s a solid guess as Katie’s new boyfriend. Plus, remember that Katie said on Tuesday, “I can almost guarantee you’re gonna like” her new guy. When Bill finally pauses to consider who Katie’s sleeping with, the hints align to Justin. Katie and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lorgan) have both been with Bill, so it’s not a stretch to think Katie would hook up with a guy her other sister, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), was with in the past. In fact, it kind of makes sense given Katie’s twisted sister history.

But what Bill doesn’t realize is that Katie’s choice in new boyfriends is even twistier than Bill imagines. Bill will be working closely with Justin trying to come up with a new plan to take down Spectra Fashions. While the pals are scheming, look for Bill to drop some hints to try and get Justin to come clean on secretly dating and sleeping with Katie. However, Bill’s probing comments will leave Justin scratching his head, confused as to why Bill is acting so weird. So when it comes out that it’s Wyatt getting with Katie, Bill will be blindsided.

Bill stunned that Wyatt’s with Katie

Recent Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps She Knows promise that Bill is too busy scheming against Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to see what’s going on right under his nose. When Bill’s Spectra scheme finally explodes, the fallout will be spectacular. Brooke won’t be happy that Bill got his hands so dirty and lied about Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) dying. Just as all of Bill’s lies catch up with him, that’s when he’ll be slammed with the harsh truth that Wyatt is Katie’s new lover.

B&B spoilers hint that Bill won’t handle this well. In fact, Katie replaced Bill with a younger, firmer model of himself after Bill replaced Katie with her older sister. It sure seems like Katie got the better end of this deal and Bill might wind up feeling burned no matter how much he loves Brooke. Spoilers tease that we can expect Bill to feel a little burned by the reveal that his much younger son is bedding his ex. It’s way overdue for Dollar Bill to be knocked down a few notches and it’ll be twice as sweet that his comeuppance comes from Katie and Wyatt.

What do you think about Bill mistaking Justin for Katie’s lover? Are you excited to see Bill get a serving of humble pie soon? Watch CBS every day to see these B&B spoilers for the week of August 21 and check back often for Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

