‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Meet The New Ciara Brady, Victoria Konefal Cast As Hope Brady’s Daughter

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a new Ciara Brady has been chosen. According to the latest reports, Victoria Konefan has been cast as Bo (formerly Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) daughter. What is known about the actress and what can fans expect from the character when she returns later this year?

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Opera Intel, Victoria Konefan will be playing the new Ciara Brady on Days Of Our Lives. As fans recall, Lauren Boles was cast in the role when Bo and Hope’s daughter was a child. Then, the kids of Salem were aged up to teenagers. When this happened, the role went to Vivian Jovanni. She was introduced in October 2015 and appeared on the soap opera until May 26, 2017.

Fans were not sure what was going to happen with Ciara’s storyline once Jovanni left. However, it was soon revealed that after feeling betrayed by Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), she went out of town for the summer. Viewers have been anxiously waiting for news on recasting. After a few rumors, it seems that there is finally confirmation that Konefan landed the role.

In addition to Soap Opera Intel reporting the casting news, Jason47’s Days Website Facebook page also shared the information. Fans that saw the video on Vimeo before it was removed shared Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding Theo, Ciara, and Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Apparently, Theo is going to leave for a year, which seems to confirm the rumor that Kyler Pettis is leaving DOOL. Also, Lani is allegedly pregnant in the leaked scene, which will air several months from now.

Victoria Konefal is from Brooklyn, New York, and won Miss Poland in 2015. She appeared in Forgetting Sandy Glass, Modern Family, The Wrong Crush, Fog City, Deadly Exchange, and Circus Kane.

What are your thoughts on Victoria Konefal being chosen as the new Ciara Brady on Days Of Our Lives? What do you expect to happen with her character when she returns to Salem?

