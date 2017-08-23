Michael Schumacher’s Health: Formula One Legend Not Getting Better? F1 Star’s Condition Might Be Declining

Fans have been desperate to know more updates regarding Michael Schumacher’s health, but nothing much is said about his current condition. Although earlier reports have already suggested that the Formula One legend was showing encouraging signs, family and friends revealed that his battle is certainly far from over.

Michael Schumacher suffered a severe head injury on Dec. 29, 2013, as a result of an unfortunate accident at the French Alps. This heartbreaking incident was never hidden from the public as the family of the German racer believed that his fans deserved to know what happened to the F1 star.

However, the family of the 48-year-old seven-time Formula One World Champion is now hoping for fans and the media to respect their privacy. This sudden change of heart led fans to speculate that Michael Schumacher’s recovery may be bleak.

The sports world have been concerned about Michael Schumacher’s health for quite a long time, so some of his friends tried their best to share some updates regarding his condition.

Michael Schumacher’s former teammate, Johnny Herbert, has previously shared some notes that he learned about the status of the Formula One star’s condition. The British F1 racer didn’t reveal much except for his friend having some “good days and bad days.”

One of his close pals, Ross Brawn, shared something promising regarding the state of Michael Schumacher’s health at the time that made his fans hopeful. However, the technical director at Benetton and Ferrari quickly took his statement back after realizing that the F1 star’s family wanted to keep this topic private.

“The family are conducting his convalescence in private, and I need to respect that. So I don’t want to comment on his condition beyond saying we’re extremely hopeful we’ll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future.”

It appeared that his family wants to focus more on his recovery rather than telling everyone about Michael Schumacher’s condition in press releases.

As if the worries over Michael Schumacher’s health is not enough, shocking reports revealed that German painter Huseyin B. has blackmailed Michael Schumacher, demanding him to pay £700,000 (or $912,520.00 approximately) or else he will harm his son, Mick Schumacher. The publication revealed that the shocking message was sent to the F1 star’s wife, Corinna, last year on Valentine’s Day.

Corinna Schumacher sought help from the police and Huseyin was brought to justice. The blackmailer eventually pleaded guilty of the crime.

[Featured Image by Clive Mason/Getty Images]